Area coaches sound off on addition of basketball shot clock

“I think it’s needed for Iowa high school kids to be able to play with it,” Eberly said. “With more and more kids moving on to play after high school, they have to learn how to play with a shot clock. It allows better teams overall to be the better team. You can’t just hold the ball and stay in the game. You have to learn to get into your offense, get set and use the clock wisely.”

Larsen called it a neat change, but isn’t nearly as on board with the move as Eberly.

“The coaches will adjust, but I don’t see the need for it,” Larsen said. “At Sidney we haven’t really played anybody like that for several years. I look at the way we play and it really wouldn’t affect us very much, maybe at some end of game situations. I think it will lead to some ugly basketball. A lot of kids can’t create their own shot. You look at the high school level, especially at the lower levels, and you’re going to get a kid with the ball in his hands with five seconds left and there will be a lot of air balls.”

Weinrich said he likes the change, but can’t remember many teams he has faced over the years that like to take that much time.