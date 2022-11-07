Area coaches react to this season's major wrestling changes

The sport of wrestling will look a lot different this winter across the state.

The major change is that the girls have their time in the spotlight. They had a spotlight before, courtesy a state tournament put on by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, but while many programs across the state had several girls competing, officially they were still part of the boys team.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced at last year’s state tournament they will be sanctioning wrestling for the first time this winter and that time has now come with the first week of practice in the books.

Sidney and Fremont-Mills have shared wrestling for several years as Southwest Iowa, and they have been one of the leaders in this corner of the state in having girls on the team. Head Coach Aaron Lang has taken multiple girls to the state tournament for the last three years, and had one work her way into the second day of competition last year. He said sanctioning girls wrestling has brought even more girls into the wrestling room.

“Sanctioning girls wrestling has helped me get more girls out because now they know 100% they will not be wrestling boys,” Lang said. “The girls knew with me, if they came out before, I would not put them up against boys unless they told me they were okay with wrestling the boys. Since it has been sanctioned, I have heard at the convention that other teams will have more girls out and this is what has helped us the most is that other teams will have more girls.”

Lang said he has five to six more girls this season than he has had in past years.

Clarinda and Shenandoah also have their own programs this winter and while numbers at both aren’t nearly what they are for Lang and the Warriors, both are excited to get the program rolling.

Grant Staats is the first head girls wrestling coach at Shenandoah and Jason Gordon is doing the same at Clarinda. Both were assistants with the boys program in the past and will continue to be, but both look forward to leading the girls program. Gordon said they have two freshmen along with three junior high athletes that have joined them for preseason work.

“The high school girls don’t have a lot of experience, so we will be practicing with the junior high girls and boys at the (former Clarinda Academy) Activity Center. I’m excited to help build the program. There are challenges and it will take time, but it’s a great opportunity for the students,” Gordon said.

He added that the district is holding a wrestling tryout of sorts for girls from high school all the way down to elementary age Thursday evening.

“We’re hosting an event in the high school wrestling room from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10, for all Clarinda pre-K through 12th grade girls interested in trying out wrestling,” Gordon said.

While there are more girls out this year, Lang said the biggest change with sanctioning the sport is simply that the girls have the opportunity to have their own schedule and should be able to wrestle at least close to as many matches as the boys do.

“In years past, the girls were playing second fiddle to the boys and getting a match when they could,” Lang said. “When Nebraska sanctioned last season, we went to more Nebraska tournaments so we could get more competition. Most times, the girls were only getting about 10 matches, but last year we were in the 25 to 30 match range with some of the girls and that will benefit us this season.”

The girls team in Clarinda isn’t nearly as experienced as Southwest Iowa, and their schedule will still hold pretty close to the boys.

“All of the junior varsity tournaments on our schedule have added a girls division,” Clarinda head boys coach Jared Bevins said, “and they will travel with the boys team to duals to try and get matches in during the week as well.”

Lang said he’s simply excited for the girls to get their time in the spotlight.

“For the last several years, (the girls) have had to play second fiddle a lot,” Lang said. “Most places they had to change in a bathroom instead of a locker room because most places didn’t have another locker room. It felt like they didn’t get much of a chance when they were putting in the same work as everyone else, and sometimes working harder than the boys. The girls state tournament the last several years has shown me that girls wrestling is just as important as the boys. They are doing the work and putting in the time and now they are finally getting the stage to show everyone what they can do.”

The other big change is to the postseason wrestling schedule. The girls will have super regional qualifying meets Jan. 27, to qualify for the state tournament, which is scheduled for Feb. 2-3 in Coralville.

Feb. 4 will be the boys state duals tournament, also in Coralville. That’s on a day that has held the sectional wrestling tournament in years past. The sectional tournaments are no more, with an expanded district tournament now being the one and only weekend that boys will qualify for the individual state tournament.

Bevins said the change has its pros and cons.

“It makes our peaking process a little easier when you cut down to two postseason weeks instead of three,” Bevins said. “One win at districts won’t qualify you anymore. Our guys will have to put two or three good matches together to get where they want to be in February.”

Quarterfinal losers at the district tournament will still have the opportunity to wrestle back for second place and state tournament qualification.

The boys postseason will now begin Tuesday, Jan. 31, with the regional dual tournaments, and qualifiers for those determined solely by IWCOA rankings. Qualifiers from there advance to the state dual tournament Saturday, Feb. 4, in Coralville.

The district wrestling tournament will then be held Saturday, Feb. 11, with the top two from each of 12 sites in Classes 1A and 2A advancing to the state tournament, which now has 24 qualifiers per weight class. The state tournament now begins Wednesday, Feb. 15, and concludes Saturday, Feb. 18, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.