Another walk-off win for Cardinal softball

Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Emmy Allbaugh tracks a pop up into shallow right field Thursday, June 16, at Shenandoah.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Clarinda softball walked off a 7-6 winner in the opener, but then lost the nightcap 12-5 to Lewis Central in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Monday, June 20.

In the opener, Clarinda trailed 6-4 entering the bottom of the seventh and saw Lewis Central pitcher Emerson Coziahr strike out the first two Cardinal hitters of the inning. Emmy Allbaugh drew a walk and then Presley Jobe singled. Back to back walks forced in a run and then Annika Price was hit by a pitch to tie the game. Ryplee Sunderman followed with a single, scoring Kaylah Degase and giving Clarinda a walk-off win.

The Cardinals led 4-3 after five innings, but saw the Titans score two in the sixth and then one in the seventh off of Clarinda pitcher Addy Wagoner. She struck out six in the complete game win and gave up nine hits, three walks and six runs, three earned.

Sunderman’s walk-off single was her second hit and second RBI of the game. Lylly Merrill added a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored. Degase also scored two runs and had a double. Sunderman and Price also doubled. Allbaugh scored a run and drove one in.

The Titans built a 7-0 lead through 5 ½ innings of game two. Clarinda plated five runs in the final two innings, but Lewis Central also scored five in the seventh.

The Cardinal bats pounded out 14 hits, including three each from Sunderman and Hailee Knight. Sunderman added three RBIs. Jobe and Degase added two hits each with Degase scoring twice and Jobe once. Jerzee Knight doubled and drove in a run.

Andi Woods went the distance in the circle for the Cardinals. She struck out five, but gave up 13 hits, two walks and 12 runs, five earned.

Clarinda ended the day with an 11-13 record, 6-8 in the conference.

