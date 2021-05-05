Another great day in the field as Cardinal boys place 4th at Atlantic meet

The Clarinda boys track and field team scored 101.5 points for a fourth-place finish at the Atlantic Trojan Co-Ed Relays Monday, May 3.
The meet took place at Griswold because of construction at the Atlantic track.
The Shenandoah boys took eighth with 46 points.
Glenwood won the boys title with 135.5 points, beating out Atlantic’s 124 and Lewis Central’s 111.5.
The Shenandoah Fillies finished sixth with 53.5 points and Clarinda was eighth with 44.
Harlan’s 148.5 points won the girls title, beating Glenwood’s 134 and Atlantic’s 124.
The Cardinal boys were fantastic in the field, winning three of the four events.
Logan Green threw the shot put farther than he had all season, firing the ball 53 feet, 3 inches.
Michael Shull narrowly had his best long jump performance of the season, winning with a best jump of 21-6.5. Teammate Tadyn Brown finished second with a season-best leap of 21-1.
Isaac Jones added a win in the high jump for the Cardinals, clearing 6-2.
Cole Baumgart finished fifth in the high jump while Crew Howard finished fifth and Grant Jobe sixth in the discus for Clarinda.
Shull added two strong results on the track. He took second in the 110 hurdles in 15.93 seconds and finished third in the 200 in an even 24 seconds.
Brown finished fourth in the 100 while the Cardinals also had a sixth-place mark from Damon Nally in the 110 hurdles and sixth and seventh place finishes from Treyton Schaapherder and Mark Everett in the 3200.
The Cardinals finished no better than fourth in the relays. They took the fourth-place mark in the 4x200, 4x400, 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relays.
Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Nathan King and Mason McClarnon ran the 4x200. It was Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall and Brayden Hayes in the 4x400. Mayer, Hayes and McCall were joined by McClarnon in the 4x800. Nally, Xavier Degroot, Tyler Raybourn and Jones competed in the shuttle hurdle.
The Cardinals were also fifth in the 4x100 and sixth in the 1600 medley relays.
Tyler Laughlin led the Mustangs as he continued to move his top discus throw of the season up the state ladder. He threw 158-9 Monday, beating his top throw by 11.5 feet and the field by more than 15.5 feet. Laughlin also finished seventh in the shot put.
Riley Backus cleared 6 feet to take the runner-up position in the high jump.
Shenandoah’s only other individual place-winners were eighth-place marks from Alex Razee in the 800 and Ben Labrum in the 110 hurdles.
The Mustangs also had a pair of third-place relays. The team of Evan Holmes, Backus, Ben Labrum and Carter Backus took third in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.57 while the team of Hunter Dukes, Riley Backus, Brody Cullin and Carter Backus ran the 4x100 in 46.36 for third.
The Mustangs added a fourth-place run in the 800 medley with Holmes, Dukes, Carter Backus and Razee.
They were also seventh in the 4x400 and eighth in the 4x800 and 1600 medley.
The Fillies were led by a pair of runner-up finishes in the field.
Sara Morales finished second in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 10.5 inches and Kate Lantz took second in the high jump with a best leap of 4-8.
Those weren’t the only points the Fillies scored in the field events.
Mia Parker finished sixth in the shot put and the discus, Hadlee Kinghorn finished eighth in the high jump and Jenna Burdorf ended eighth in the long jump.
Sarah Gilbert led the Fillies in the individual running events with a fifth-place finish in the 400 hurdles. Brenna Godfread took sixth in the 800 and Hadlee Kinghorn was sixth in the 100 hurdles.
Gilbert and Kinghorn were part of Shenandoah’s best-placing relay, the shuttle hurdle. They were joined by Caroline Rogers and Allie Eveland for a third-place finish in 1 minute, 17.19 seconds.
The Fillies were also fourth in the 1600 medley relay with Lantz, Eveland, Gilbert and Godfread.
Shenandoah added a sixth-place mark in the 4x200 and seventh-place finishes in the 4x100, 4x800 and 800 medley relays.
Paige Millikan’s runner-up run of 13.10 seconds was Clarinda’s best finish of the night.
Faith Espinosa added a fourth-place time of 17.37 in the 100 hurdles. Espinosa also finished sixth in the high jump while Ashlyn Eberly took sixth in the 1500 for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals had a pair of third-place marks in the relays. The 4x100 team of Millikan, Espinosa, Aly Meier and Maddie Sunderman finished in 53.45 and the 4x800 team of Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Eberly and Amelia Hesse finished in 11:14.86.
The Cardinals were also fourth in the 4x400 with Millikan, Bailey Nordyke, Hesse and Cheyenne Sunderman.
They were also fifth in the 4x200 and 1600 medley relays.
Full Clarinda and Shenandoah girls results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 6. Shenandoah 53.5. 8. Clarinda 44
100 meter dash – 2. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 13.10. Hailee Knight, Clarinda 14.85. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 15.72.
200 meter dash – Maddie Sunderman, Clarinda 30.31. Teya Stickler, Clarinda 30.86. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 31.22. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 33.98.
400 meter dash – Chloe Strait, Clarinda 1:12.93. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 1:15.50. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 1:25.58. Sage Howard, Clarinda 1:29.56.
800 meter run – 6. Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah 2:39.60. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 2:46.18. Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 2:51.68.
1500 meter run – 6. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 5:36.50. Molly Lihs, Clarinda 6:21.49. Kelsey Franklin, Shenandoah 6:24.60.
3000 meter run – Molly Lihs, Clarinda 14:19.36.
100 meter hurdles – 4. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 17.37. 6. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 18.10. Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 18.82. Teya Stickler, Clarinda 20.22.
400 meter hurdles – 5. Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 1:12.68. Chloe Strait, Clarinda 1:20.03. Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 1:21.52.
Shot put – 2. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 37-10.5. 6. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 35-2. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 24-2.5. Skylar Ned, Clarinda 23-11.
Discus – 6. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 101-11. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 80-5. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 79-0. Sage Howard, Clarinda 68-8. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 51-0.
High jump – 2. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-8. 6. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 4-8. 8. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 4-4.
Long jump – 8. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 14-8. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 13-3. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 12-8. Kristen Smith, Clarinda 11-9.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Paige Millikan, Faith Espinosa, Aly Meier, Maddie Sunderman) 53.45. 7. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Mia Parker, Alexis Zito) 58.01.
4x200 meter relay – 5. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Aly Meier, Cheyenne Sunderman) 1:59.52. 6. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Allie Eveland) 1:59.80.
4x400 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Paige Millikan, Bailey Nordyke, Amelia Hesse, Cheyenne Sunderman) 4:38.23. Shenandoah (Alexis Zito, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Hadlee Kinghorn) 5:04.96.
4x800 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Ashlyn Eberly, Amelia Hesse) 11:14.86. 7. Shenandoah (Macey Finlay, Lucy Martin, Kelsey Franklin, Natalie VanScoy) 13:01.31.
800 meter medley relay – 7. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Allie Eveland, Brenna Godfread) 2:06.77. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Kristen Smith, Presley Jobe, Bailey Nordyke) 2:08.00.
1600 meter medley relay – 4. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Allie Eveland, Sarah Gilbert, Brenna Godfread) 4:50.66. 5. Clarinda (Maddie Sunderman, Faith Espinosa, Paige Millikan, Cheyenne Sunderman) 5:02.26.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Allie Eveland, Sarah Gilbert, Hadlee Kinghorn) 1:17.19.
Full Clarinda and Shenandoah boys results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 4. Clarinda 101.5. 8. Shenandoah 46.
100 meter dash – 4. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 11.35. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 11.80. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 11.96. Edgar Rodriguez, Clarinda 12.53.
200 meter dash – 3. Michael Shull, Clarinda 24.00. Adam Johnson, Clarinda 25.29. Morgan Cotten, Shenandoah 25.49. Tysen Shaw, Shenandoah 26.70.
400 meter dash – Ethan McAndrews, Clarinda 59.75. Jade Spangler, Shenandoah 1:01.36. Tysen Shaw, Shenandoah 1:02.91.
800 meter run – 8. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 2:15.69. Mark Everett, Clarinda 2:33.40. Andrew Johnson, Shenandoah 2:46.07.
1600 meter run – Mitchell Jones, Shenandoah 5:24.83. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 5:27.16. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 5:31.49.
3200 meter run – 6. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 11:46.11. 7. Mark Everett, Clarinda 11:54.67. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 12:29.12. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 13:07.92.
110 meter hurdles – 2. Michael Shull, Clarinda 15.93. 6. Damon Nally, Clarinda 16.79. 8. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 17.94. Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 18.04.
400 meter hurdles – 6. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 1:02.36. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda 1:04.64. Xavier Degroot, Clarinda 1:08.21.
Shot put – 1. Logan Green, Clarinda 53-3. 7. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 41-9. Crew Howard, Clarinda 38-3. Jace L’Heureux, Shenandoah 37-3.
Discus – 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 158-9. 5. Crew Howard, Clarinda 132-5. 6. Grant Jobe, Clarinda 129-7. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 108-8.
High jump – 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 6-2. 2. Riley Backus, Shenandoah 6-0. 5. Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 5-8.
Long jump – 1. Michael Shull, Clarinda 21-6.5. 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 21-1. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 17-5. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 16-0.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Riley Backus, Brody Cullin, Carter Backus) 46.36. 5. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt, Damon Nally) 47.89.
4x200 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Nathan King, Mason McClarnon) 1:39.82.
4x400 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall, Brayden Hayes) 3:49.26. 7. Shenandoah (Alex Razee, Ashtin Perrin, Nolan Mount, Mitchell Jones) 3:58.63.
4x800 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Mason McClarnon, Brayden Hayes, Michael Mayer, Jon McCall) 9:15.01. 8. Shenandoah (Nolan Mount, Andrew Johnson, Jade Spangler, Mitchell Jones) 9:55.27.
800 meter medley relay – 4. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Carter Backus, Alex Razee) 1:43.99. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Nathan King, Ronnie Weidman) 1:46.42.
1600 meter medley relay – 6. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Wyatt Schmitt, Forrest Eberly, Alec Wyman) 4:08.79. 8. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Morgan Cotten, Ashtin Perrin, Nolan Mount) 4:19.11.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Riley Backus, Ben Labrum, Carter Backus) 1:07.57. 4. Clarinda (Damon Nally, Xavier Degroot, Tyler Raybourn, Isaac Jones) 1:07.91.