Anderson runs wild in Underwood's win over Cardinals football

CLARINDA – Underwood senior Joey Anderson scored six touchdowns – five rushing and one on a kickoff return – to lead the Eagles to a 47-7 rout of Clarinda Friday, Sept. 3, in non-district play.
Anderson scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and then scored three of the four Eagle touchdowns in the third quarter as Underwood improved to 2-0 and Clarinda fell to 0-2.
The Cardinals took advantage of an early Underwood mistake and used a big play to jump in front. A high snap on an Eagle punt gave Clarinda the ball at the Underwood 30-yard line and on the first play Wyatt Schmitt found Isaac Jones in the front corner of the end zone and the Cardinals led 7-0 nearly four minutes into the game.
“We started strong (Friday),” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said. “We have come out slowly every game we have played since I have been here and it was good to see us have some intensity, make a play and score a touchdown.”
The Cardinal lead didn’t last for long.
Anderson took the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown to tie the game.
An interception on Clarinda’s next drive gave the Eagles the ball at the Cardinal 24-yard line and Anderson rushed it in for a touchdown on the next play to give the Eagles the lead less than a minute after Clarinda’s touchdown.
Anderson scored again before the end of the quarter as again the Eagles took advantage of a short field, set up by a good punt return, with Anderson capping a four-play drive with a two-yard touchdown run.
The score stayed 21-7 into the second half, but the Eagles quickly put the game away coming out of the locker room.
The Eagles took the opening kickoff of the second half into Cardinal territory and two plays later Anderson scored again.
After a Clarinda punt, the Eagles took just two plays to score again, the only one not from Anderson, as Jack Vanfossan caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Alex Ravlin.
Anderson scored two more rushing touchdowns, from 38 yards and 1, to complete the scoring and start the continuous clock rule.
Bevins said they can’t have the second half start like that.
“That’s something we have to change up in practice and that’s on me,” Bevins said. “We have to figure out a way to come out at halftime, have a little fire and get going. That’s two games in a row we have kicked off in the second half and they score a touchdown. That has to be corrected and is something we have to figure out as a coaching staff.”
The Cardinals finished with 153 yards of total offense to 403 by Underwood.
Marshall Durfey led the Cardinal rushing game with 34 yards while Karson Downey added 22.
Schmitt completed seven of 15 passes for 91 yards and the score. Jones caught four passes for 47 yards.
Drew Brown led the Clarinda defense with five tackles. Levi Spires added 4.5.
Bevins said they have to move forward and improve as they travel to Treynor Friday for their final non-district game of the season.
“We’ll watch the film, meet with the guys and move on,” Bevins said. “We played Treynor last year and know what they like to do. I didn’t plan these non-district games to be cupcakes so we would feel good about ourselves going into district play. That’s not what we need. I want to challenge our guys and want them to know they can play at that level. They can compete with Underwood, they can compete with Creston and until we start to show more fight and battle back a bit I’ll keep doing it.”
Clarinda’s trip to Treynor starts a run of four road games in five weeks.