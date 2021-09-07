Anderson runs wild in Underwood's win over Cardinals football

Anderson scored again before the end of the quarter as again the Eagles took advantage of a short field, set up by a good punt return, with Anderson capping a four-play drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

The score stayed 21-7 into the second half, but the Eagles quickly put the game away coming out of the locker room.

The Eagles took the opening kickoff of the second half into Cardinal territory and two plays later Anderson scored again.

After a Clarinda punt, the Eagles took just two plays to score again, the only one not from Anderson, as Jack Vanfossan caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Alex Ravlin.

Anderson scored two more rushing touchdowns, from 38 yards and 1, to complete the scoring and start the continuous clock rule.

Bevins said they can’t have the second half start like that.

“That’s something we have to change up in practice and that’s on me,” Bevins said. “We have to figure out a way to come out at halftime, have a little fire and get going. That’s two games in a row we have kicked off in the second half and they score a touchdown. That has to be corrected and is something we have to figure out as a coaching staff.”