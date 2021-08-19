An opportunity of a lifetime - Clarinda couple attends state's first MLB game

Megan had attended several Iowa football games growing up because her family had season tickets and said with her experience of those games, she enjoyed being able to finish the game where they did.

“I know there are rules and sometimes they can be strict about where you can walk and what sections you can go in,” Megan said, “so I was hesitant to walk up behind home plate, but nobody questioned us. They trusted people to walk around. There was definitely a lot of security near the field and security didn’t let anyone into the cornfield behind the outfield fence. We saw some people try.”

In the days leading up to the game, tickets were incredibly expensive, but Megan won a lottery for Iowa residents only.

“I had seen on social media that there was a lottery just for people with Iowa driver’s licenses,” Megan said. “We never really talked about it, but I figured I had to try. The first day you could apply, I did and I didn’t think much of it. I kind of forgot about it, but then I saw people asking if anyone had won tickets. I checked my email and the first thing I saw was ‘congratulations’.”