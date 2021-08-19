An opportunity of a lifetime - Clarinda couple attends state's first MLB game

A Clarinda couple had a very enjoyable experience attending the Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville, Iowa.
Casey and Megan Hill were two of the 7,832 people who attended the first Major League Baseball regular game in Iowa in a stadium that was constructed adjacent to the field and house that were used in the 1989 movie, “Field of Dreams.” They watched the final innings behind home plate and just below where FOX television broadcasters Joe Buck and John Smoltz were calling the game to the biggest national television audience for a regular-season game in more than a decade.
It was the first time either Megan or Casey had been to the Field of Dreams movie set and both said it was an experience that was hard to put into words.
“It was really cool,” Casey said. “We went through the movie set first because that’s where the gates were. Once you got in, you had access to both fields. It was a cool experience to go back and forth, check out both fields and take time looking at everything.”
“It was very special,” Megan added. “To go in and experience all of it. Seeing all the people playing ball and taking everything in was really neat.”
The New York Yankees scored four runs on two home runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead, but the Chicago White Sox answered with Tim Anderson hitting a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the White Sox a 9-8 victory. Anderson’s home run was the eighth of the evening hit into the cornfield that was just beyond the see-through outfield fence.
Casey and Megan Hill spent the first part of their experience taking in the movie set. They got their free apple pie hot dogs and water bottles and checked out the movie set field and walked by the house. After spending some time there they, like everyone else, went into the corn to make their way to the game stadium. Megan said they saw Field of Dreams actor Kevin Costner drive by as they were making their way over. They went through the corn maze and made it to their seats about a half hour before the game started.
They watched the first four innings from their seats, which were down the left field line 11 rows from the field, and then decided to go back over to the movie set.
“There weren’t as many people over there so we could take a better look at things,” Casey said. “We got something to eat and then went back over to the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. We just walked behind home plate right underneath where Buck and Smoltz were and stayed there the rest of the game. It was amazing, just standing there taking it all in.”
Casey has been a big baseball fan and big Chicago Cubs fan his whole life. He’s attended Cubs games at Wrigley Field and said he’s also seen a Notre Dame football and a Green Bay Packers game, but says Thursday takes the top spot.
“This is by far my best experience at any kind of sporting event,” Casey said.
Megan had attended several Iowa football games growing up because her family had season tickets and said with her experience of those games, she enjoyed being able to finish the game where they did.
“I know there are rules and sometimes they can be strict about where you can walk and what sections you can go in,” Megan said, “so I was hesitant to walk up behind home plate, but nobody questioned us. They trusted people to walk around. There was definitely a lot of security near the field and security didn’t let anyone into the cornfield behind the outfield fence. We saw some people try.”
In the days leading up to the game, tickets were incredibly expensive, but Megan won a lottery for Iowa residents only.
“I had seen on social media that there was a lottery just for people with Iowa driver’s licenses,” Megan said. “We never really talked about it, but I figured I had to try. The first day you could apply, I did and I didn’t think much of it. I kind of forgot about it, but then I saw people asking if anyone had won tickets. I checked my email and the first thing I saw was ‘congratulations’.”
She then texted Casey, who wasn’t home at the time, and he didn’t believe her until she took a screenshot of the email and sent it to him. Megan said it was shortly after that, she realized how big a deal this was, but there was still more work to do to secure their spot at the game.
“I got the email on Aug. 2 and it told me the next day at noon you can get on and buy tickets,” Megan said. “This doesn’t guarantee you a ticket. So, I made sure I got on right at noon and got logged in. I didn’t spend a lot of time looking for seats because I was afraid it would sell out. They were a little pricey, but we had talked ahead of time and set a (maximum amount) to spend, and thankfully it was underneath that.”
Casey also had applied through the lottery but didn’t win. He said being able to have that experience was quite incredible.
“(Field of Dreams) was one of my favorite movies growing up and still is,” Casey said. “We’re lucky and fortunate to be a small part of something that was so perfect.”