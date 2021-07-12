Allen pitches A's past Des Moines

CLARINDA – Keean Allen pitched seven strong innings and the Clarinda A’s offense used a big inning early to beat Des Moines 8-1 Wednesday, July 7, in MINK League play.
The win pushed the A’s to 25-4 overall and 20-3 in the league. They ended the day the only team with a league record above .500.
A couple errors and a sacrifice fly gave Des Moines its only run of the game in the second inning, but the A’s promptly responded with six runs in the home second, chasing Peak Prospects starting pitcher Colin Lacey.
A walk started the inning, and then three consecutive singles by Patrick McGinn, Trevor Andrews and Knaje Guthrie evened the score. Isaac Lopez followed with a sacrifice fly and Isaiah Marquez singled in a run. After a walk, Travis Welker doubled in a pair of runs and then Ryan Gamboa’s sacrifice fly extended the lead to 6-1. Overall, the A’s had five hits and four walks in plating six runs in the inning.
“We were playing old-fashioned American League baseball,” A’s manager Ryan Eberly said in playing mainly station-to-station baseball in the second. “We’re swinging the bats well and getting in a good groove. We’re seeing our pitch, being aggressive and hitting it hard.”
Clarinda’s other two runs came in the fifth frame on a two-run single by Gamboa driving in Marquez and Maners.
The A’s had chances to score more runs, leaving 11 on base. They also had two runners picked off of first base and Eberly said all of that shows his team still has work to do.
“We need to be better at the plate with men on,” Eberly said. “We can’t leave runs out there. You never know in baseball, a couple dinks and a bomb can change the game real quick. We need to tighten up our defense, our pitching and our base running. We have to know when to run and when to shut it down. We have a lot to work on, but I like the kids. They keep pushing for one another, which is rare today. They are a great group to work with.”
Allen, meanwhile, kept Des Moines’ offense off-balanced all evening. He scattered three hits and one walk while giving up one unearned run and striking out three over seven innings.
“(Allen) has worked hard on his changeup,” Eberly said, “and not slowing his motion down. He gave up just one walk in seven innings on just around 85 pitches. It was a great outing for him.”
Alex Walton and Ryan Wentz both worked a scoreless inning of relief to finish off the win.
The win was Clarinda’s fifth over Des Moines in six meetings this season.