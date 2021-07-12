Allen pitches A's past Des Moines

The A’s had chances to score more runs, leaving 11 on base. They also had two runners picked off of first base and Eberly said all of that shows his team still has work to do.

“We need to be better at the plate with men on,” Eberly said. “We can’t leave runs out there. You never know in baseball, a couple dinks and a bomb can change the game real quick. We need to tighten up our defense, our pitching and our base running. We have to know when to run and when to shut it down. We have a lot to work on, but I like the kids. They keep pushing for one another, which is rare today. They are a great group to work with.”

Allen, meanwhile, kept Des Moines’ offense off-balanced all evening. He scattered three hits and one walk while giving up one unearned run and striking out three over seven innings.

“(Allen) has worked hard on his changeup,” Eberly said, “and not slowing his motion down. He gave up just one walk in seven innings on just around 85 pitches. It was a great outing for him.”

Alex Walton and Ryan Wentz both worked a scoreless inning of relief to finish off the win.

The win was Clarinda’s fifth over Des Moines in six meetings this season.