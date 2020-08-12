The 2019-20 academic year was an unforgettable one in high schools across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All schools were affected, and that included a school’s athletic teams as well. Spring sports were canceled in the state of Iowa, but summer sports were allowed to happen. The season was shortened and there were plenty of restrictions, but all of our area teams were able to finish the season.
The loss of the spring season also affects the year’s all-area, all-sports team. There are only three seasons to compare instead of four. There were several athletes with realistic expectations of having a very special spring season, but it was best to attempt to completely disregard what could have happened in the spring and just focus on the fall, winter and summer seasons.
The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, who are evenly split between a first and second team, just like the seasonal all-area teams.
More than 30 athletes were considered for entry onto the team, which must include at least one boy and one girl from each of the four area schools.
Also this summer the Shenandoah Valley News and Clarinda Herald-Journal sports departments merged. Clarinda athletes are eligible for the team for the first time as well as athletes from Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney.
Before the team is revealed, let’s look back at the year that was.
Sidney sports had an unbelievable fall. The Cowgirls won the Class 1A state volleyball championship. This group featured some outstanding returners and also included a couple girls that hadn’t contributed much on previous state teams, but they were essential in the Cowgirls raising the championship trophy in Cedar Rapids in November.
Sidney’s volleyball championship wasn’t the school’s only exceptional performance in the fall. Cowboy senior Noah Jorgenson finished second at the Class 1A state cross country meet. Jorgenson won the first eight meets of the season and finished second in the last three, all to Joshua Baudler of Nodaway Valley.
The Shenandoah and Clarinda girls cross country programs were also represented at the state meet. Brenna Godfread qualified for her third state meet to lead the Fillies and was joined by Sarah Gilbert. Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley also qualified to start her cross country career, and was just 23 seconds and nine places away from winning a medal.
Clarinda football started the Collin Bevins era off in fine fashion winning all four of its non-district games. The Cardinals only won one of their five games against a loaded district that included state runner-up Van Meter and two more playoff teams. The end result though was a winning record, the first for the program in five seasons.
Essex shared football with Stanton for the first time and while a 4-5 season isn’t nearly as good as the Vikings have been used to, the sharing agreement proved to be a fine one for both schools and programs.
Shenandoah boys bowling advanced back to the state tournament after a one-year absence and had the lead in Waterloo after the first individual game. The Mustangs would settle for fifth, but it was an incredible season for a team that broke multiple school records during the season.
Clarinda junior Crew Howard was another winter sports headliner with a fourth-place finish at the state wrestling tournament. Howard was unbeaten when he arrived in Des Moines and advanced to the semifinals before suffering his first loss. He won a consolation semifinal before losing in the third-place match to end his season.
Clarinda boys basketball won its first three games and entered the holiday break with a winning record before several close losses and a tough schedule dropped their final mark.
Sidney girls basketball won another conference championship, winning the title outright with nine wins against one loss.
The COVID-19 pandemic took over the country in mid-March and the boys state basketball tournament barely made it through after about all college and professional leagues had shut down.
The spring seasons in the state were canceled, meaning no tennis, golf or track and field took place.
Many were surprised when summer sports were allowed to resume and area baseball and softball teams were able to take the field.
Sidney softball shared the conference title, giving that group of seniors at least a share of every regular season title in softball, basketball, track and field and volleyball during their career.
Sidney baseball won all five of its conference games and advanced to its first district final in five years, capping an impressive summer.
Both Shenandoah teams started well. The Fillies won their first five games and scored double digit runs in each contest. One run was all the Mustangs needed to win both of their first two games. The 12 wins from the Fillies was the most in the coverage area, but both teams had disappointing finishes.
Clarinda baseball also started well and advanced to the district final while Clarinda softball had a nice winning streak as the season neared its end.
This year’s all-sports, all-area team has eight athletes from Shenandoah, six from Clarinda, four from Sidney and two from Essex. Clarinda has the most first team selections with four while Sidney and Shenandoah both have three.
There are 12 seniors and eight juniors on the team. Eight of the seniors are first team selections.
The team is listed below, starting with the first team. The first and second teams are listed alphabetically.
Page County Newspapers Sports 2019-20 All-Sports All-Area Team
First Team
Kyle Cerven, senior, Shenandoah
We start in Shenandoah with the football quarterback and leading scorer on the basketball team. Cerven threw for over 900 yards and a school-record 11 touchdowns on the football field. He continued his strong play on the basketball court scoring 13.6 points and grabbing 5.2 rebounds per game. His numbers may have been higher if not for an injury that kept him out of the last two football games and the first basketball game of the season. Cerven moves up after being a second team selection last year. He was a first team selection in the fall and a second team pick in the winter.
Roxy Denton, senior, Shenandoah
Denton is our first of many athletes who were in line for a strong spring season before it was canceled. Add to the fact that Denton missed time during both the volleyball and basketball seasons due to injury and she definitely didn’t have the senior season she was hoping for, but she did enough to secure first team honors. Her 122 kills in volleyball was third on the team, despite missing seven matches. She also had 25 blocks. She scored 106 points in basketball in just 10 games and was just starting to find her game at the end of the season. Denton moves up after earning second team honors last year.
Maddy Duncan, senior, Sidney
Our first Sidney athlete was an incredible force on the state championship volleyball team and was one of southwest Iowa’s top basketball players. Duncan needed to step up to an elite level in volleyball and she did, all the way around, finishing with 297 kills, 285 digs and a 97 percent serve efficiency. She added 340 points, 106 rebounds, 62 steals and 44 assists on the basketball court. The point total came despite missing three games with an injury and not shooting as high a percentage as she would have liked. Duncan is one of two on this team to be first team for the third year in a row. She was a first team selection on the fall and winter teams.
Hallee Fine, senior, Clarinda
Our first Clarinda athlete was a strong force in all three sports she played. Fine dominated on the softball field, hitting .500 for the season with five extra-base hits, including a home run. Her 98 kills in volleyball were second most on the team. She was also a solid role player on the basketball court finishing with 43 points and 65 rebounds. Fine was a first team summer selection.
Nichole Gilbert, senior, Shenandoah
Gilbert had a spectacular senior season and didn’t even get to play her top sport as her and sister Natalie had dreams of a state doubles title in tennis. Gilbert finished with over 400 assists and nearly 250 digs in leading the volleyball team. She also made the move to shortstop in softball and had a very strong season with 34 hits, seven for extra bases, and 19 RBIs. She finished with over 130 points and nearly 100 rebounds in basketball. This is Gilbert’s third straight year on the team and second in a row on the first team. She was a first team selection in the fall and summer and second team pick in the winter.
Crew Howard, junior, Clarinda
Howard is one of just two on the first team who will return next year. He had a dominant season on the wrestling mat. He didn’t lose a match until the state semifinals, and settled for a fourth-place finish. He still has one year left in the program after winning the Hawkeye 10, sectional and district tournaments. He led Clarinda’s football team on both the offensive and defensive lines, leading the way on offense for a strong running game that helped the team win five games. He also had 26 tackles, five for loss, on defense.
Noah Jorgenson, senior, Sidney
Jorgenson played two sports this season and performed at a very high level in both. He also made both look quite easy and was primed for a big track and field season when the pandemic hit. His cross country season was one you dream about as a senior. He finished second at the state meet and showed that he could compete with anyone. He then went to the basketball court and scored 436 points, nearly making his way to 1,000 for his career. He also had 172 rebounds, 58 assists and 47 steals. This is Jorgenson’s third straight year on the team and second straight on the first team. He was a first team selection in the fall and winter.
Olivia Larsen, senior, Sidney
Another star of Sidney’s state championship volleyball team also played at a high level in two other sports. She finished with an incredible 1,066 assists in volleyball, the fifth highest total in the state all classes, and was named the Class 1A Player of the Year by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. She also had 259 digs and served at a 99 percent clip. She was a strong bat at the top of the lineup in softball, finishing with 27 hits, eight for extra bases. She struck out 38 batters in 63 innings in the circle as well. She did about as much as you can do for a basketball team without scoring. She had just 45 points, but finished with 103 rebounds, 77 assists and 40 steals in helping the Cowgirls to another Corner Conference title. Larsen is one of two honored on the first team for the third straight year. She was a first team selection in the fall and summer and second team pick in the winter.
Nathan Lindsay, senior, Clarinda
Lindsay is Clarinda’s third first team selection. He nearly scored 300 points on the basketball court while shooting over 50 percent from the field. He also ended with 188 rebounds and 63 assists in leading the Cardinals all season. He starred on the football field with 40.5 tackles, 10 for loss while also catching 11 passes on offense. He was also a key member of the baseball team. He had an ERA under two as part of a deep pitching staff and was great defensively in center field.
Michael Shull, junior, Clarinda
Shull is the other non-senior on the first team and the fourth Clarinda Cardinal earning first team honors. He played quarterback in football and finished with more than 700 yards of total offense, passing and rushing. He hit at the top of the baseball lineup with 20 hits and 17 runs scored for a team that advanced to a district final. He also was a valuable member of the pitching staff. He was a big part of the Cardinal basketball team, finishing with 187 points, 112 rebounds and 96 assists. Shull was a first team selection in the summer.
Second Team
Jakob Childs, senior, Clarinda
Childs is the fourth and final Clarinda boy to make the team as he had a strong year in all three sports to finish his career. The final performance of his career was one of his best, striking out 11 in five innings of relief on the mound against a Treynor team that ended up at the state tournament. He ended the season with 33 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings. He just missed advancing back to the state wrestling tournament, finishing third at districts after taking runner-up honors in both the Hawkeye 10 and sectional tournaments. He was also a key part of Clarinda’s football line on both sides of the ball, finishing with 28.5 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss on defense.
Elise Dailey, junior, Essex
The first Essex representative on the team helped lead the Trojanettes in all three of her sports. She finished the volleyball season with 73 kills, the basketball season with 147 points and 111 rebounds and the softball season with six hits and four runs scored while also doing a lot of pitching for the Trojanettes. She had a new head coach in all three sports. Dailey was a second team selection in the winter.
Natalie Gilbert, senior, Shenandoah
Gilbert had a strong three-sport season and may have been a first-team selection if she had been able to play tennis. She was a leader all the way around on the volleyball court with 135 kills and 279 digs. She hit in the middle of the lineup in softball, a lineup that had several games in which they put up big numbers. She finished with 17 hits and 16 RBIs. She also gave bowling a try for the first time this winter and was one of the team’s top players by the end of the year, finishing 16th at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. Gilbert was a second team selection in the fall.
Brenna Godfread, junior, Shenandoah
Godfread earns second team honors after another strong cross country season in leading the Fillies. Godfread ran at the state meet for the third consecutive season, setting the stage to see her join the club of four-time state qualifiers in program history. That’s a list that isn’t very big, despite all the success the program has had over the years. She was 54th at the state meet after taking 16th at the Hawkeye 10 meet and 10th at state qualifying. She was also a part of the basketball rotation, finishing with 47 points and 78 rebounds. Godfread was a first team pick in the fall.
Tucker Hadden, junior, Essex
Hadden earns second-team honors and is our second representative on the team from Essex. Hadden ran the point for the basketball team and scored 128 points while pulling down 84 rebounds. He had 31 tackles for the Stanton/Essex football team as Essex shared the sport with its long-time rival for the first time. He was also one of the leaders of a very young baseball team. He struck out nine on the mound and stole 10 bases while collecting six hits offensively. Hadden was a second team selection in the summer.
Braden Knight, junior, Shenandoah
Knight was one of the leaders for the Mustang baseball and basketball programs this year. He led the baseball team with 13 hits, three of which went for extra bases. He also drove in eight runs and stole seven bases while playing shortstop. On the basketball floor, Knight rolled up 266 points, shooting 42 percent from the field. He also pulled down 107 rebounds and has set himself up for a special senior year. Knight was a first team selection in the summer and second team pick in the winter.
Jessalee Neihart, junior, Clarinda
Neihart had a strong first year for the Cardinals making the transition from South Page and is the final Clarinda athlete on the team. She shined brightest on the basketball court, leading the team with 143 points and 178 rebounds in 20 games. She was also a solid contributor on the volleyball floor with 66 kills and 67 digs while also posting a serve efficiency of 92 percent. Neihart now hopes she can turn a strong transition year into an even better senior year.
Will Oswald, senior, Sidney
Oswald is the final Sidney athlete honored as he was one of the top players on both the Cowboy baseball and football programs. He hit two home runs, including a grand slam, against Stanton in one of the final baseball games of the season to give the Cowboys the outright Corner Conference title. He finished the year with 11 hits, 18 runs, 12 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He was quarterback Matthew Benedict’s favorite target in the passing game with 21 receptions and four touchdowns. He also finished with 35.5 tackles and a touchdown on an interception return on defense. He also played basketball. Oswald was a second team selection in the fall and summer.
Anthony Stogdill, senior, Shenandoah
The final senior on our list is one that has been a big part of several Shenandoah programs during his entire career. Stogdill returned three kicks for touchdowns while catching 37 passes and three more touchdowns for the football team. His return skills earned him all-state honors. He was also a starter on the basketball team and batted in the middle of the order while taking care of center field on the baseball team. He finished the baseball season with seven hits, including an inside the park home run, eight runs and six RBIs. He scored 129 points on the basketball court to go with 67 rebounds, 51 assists and 32 steals. Stogdill was a second team selection in the fall.
Delanie Voshell, junior, Shenandoah
The final athlete is Voshell, who struck out over 100 batters while winning eight games in the circle for the softball team. She also had 23 hits and 23 runs scored from the top of the lineup. She moved into the volleyball rotation this year as well, ending the year with 76 kills and 43 digs. She has already committed to play college softball and is hopeful for a big senior season. Voshell was a first team pick in the summer.
Congratulations to all 20 athletes.
