AHSTW eliminates Cardinal basketball

AVOCA – The Clarinda boys basketball team had its season end Thursday, Feb. 18, in a 66-45 loss at AHSTW Thursday, Feb. 18, in a Class 2A District Semifinal.
The Cardinals’ season ended at 10-11 while the Vikings improved to 20-2 and advanced to play conference rival Treynor in a district final.
The Cardinals had a good first few minutes against a long, athletic AHSTW team. Drew Brown hit consecutive baskets to put the Cardinals up 8-4 with 4:43 remaining in the opening quarter. From there, the Vikings went on a 17-2 run that spanned more than six minutes. Clarinda never recovered.
“We jumped out early and were executing against their pressure,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said, “but they made a run we could never answer the call after that. They are too good and athletic to allow them to get a lead. We aren’t built to come back from 20 down. Every time we would hit a couple shots, they came right back at us like good teams do.”
AHSTW led 31-15 at halftime. Clarinda came out of the halftime break strong with Cooper Neal and Michael Shull both connecting from outside in the first minute, but the Vikings scored a basket between the Clarinda triples and scored the next six points after Shull’s 3-pointer. The lead kept growing and was as high as 26 at the end of the third quarter.
Eberly says the Viking defense caused a lot of problems.
“They run and jump and trap when you get the ball on the side of the court,” Eberly said. “They make you play with your head up and you have to hit the open man and we had trouble doing that. We allowed the pressure to dictate the shots we took. We had some open shots, but didn’t knock them down.”
On the other side of the floor, Eberly didn’t think his defense played well as the Vikings finished with four athletes scoring in double figures, led by Brayden Lund’s 22 points.
“They beat us in transition,” Eberly said, “especially in the first half. That got them a lot of easy shots. They were attacking and that made it tough.”
Drew Brown led the Cardinals with 17 points, 13 of those coming in the second half, 10 rebounds and four assists. Shull was also in double figures offensively with 10 points. He added four rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.
Although a 10-11 record and 2-8 in the Hawkeye 10 doesn’t look great, most of their losses were quite close and to good teams.
“Moving forward we have gotten over the hump a little in competing at the top echelon in the conference,” Eberly said, “but we have to continue to take steps forward. We have to get stronger, work in the gym and get better in the offseason.”
Shull and Edgar Rodriguez are the two Cardinal seniors who exit the program.
“Michael was a 3 ½ year starter,” Eberly said, “and a good athlete. Edgar did a lot of great things that allowed him to play this year. I couldn’t be more proud of those guys and what they have done for the program. I’m truly going to miss them.”
Cooper Neal added six points for the Cardinals while Tadyn Brown and Grant Jobe scored four points each. Jobe finished with three rebounds.
Lance Regher added a late triple for his only points and the game’s final points.