AHSTW eliminates Cardinal basketball

“They run and jump and trap when you get the ball on the side of the court,” Eberly said. “They make you play with your head up and you have to hit the open man and we had trouble doing that. We allowed the pressure to dictate the shots we took. We had some open shots, but didn’t knock them down.”

On the other side of the floor, Eberly didn’t think his defense played well as the Vikings finished with four athletes scoring in double figures, led by Brayden Lund’s 22 points.

“They beat us in transition,” Eberly said, “especially in the first half. That got them a lot of easy shots. They were attacking and that made it tough.”

Drew Brown led the Cardinals with 17 points, 13 of those coming in the second half, 10 rebounds and four assists. Shull was also in double figures offensively with 10 points. He added four rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

Although a 10-11 record and 2-8 in the Hawkeye 10 doesn’t look great, most of their losses were quite close and to good teams.

“Moving forward we have gotten over the hump a little in competing at the top echelon in the conference,” Eberly said, “but we have to continue to take steps forward. We have to get stronger, work in the gym and get better in the offseason.”