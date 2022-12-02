A win and a tiebreak loss opens Cardinal wrestling season

The Clarinda boys wrestling team split duals at its season opening home double dual Thursday, Dec. 1.

The Cardinals beat Griswold 48-12, but lost on tiebreaking criteria 43-42 to Maryville.

The Cardinals and Spoofhounds were both at 42 points at the end of their dual but Maryville earned the win on the fifth tiebreaker, most wins by forfeit, which went Maryville’s way 5-2.

Clarinda won five of the seven contested matches with Kaden Whipp, Leland Woodruff and Karson Downey all earning first period falls for the Cardinals. Landen Carson won by fall in the second period and Brayden Nothwehr earned a win by fall in the final seconds of his match.

Dominick Polsley and Jase Wilmes took forfeit wins for the Cardinals.

There were just four contested matches in Clarinda’s win over Griswold with the Cardinals winning three of them. Whipp, Polsley and Bryson Harris all won by fall in the first period.

Five of Clarinda’s other six wrestlers on the night — Carson, Woodruff, Nothwehr, Downey and Wilmes — all took forfeits.

Clarinda returns to the mat Saturday for tournament play at Nodaway Valley.