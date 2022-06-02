A walkoff and a shutout for Cardinal softball, baseball

The Clarinda baseball team pitched its third consecutive shutout and the Cardinal softball team walked off a winner in home Hawkeye 10 Conference games Wednesday, June 1, against Red Oak.

The Cardinal baseball team won 4-0 while Clarinda softball scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning for an 11-10 win.

Jerzee Knight led off the inning with a bunt single. She then stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored on Ryplee Sunderman’s sacrifice fly.

The Cardinal bats were going early with a five-run first inning. The first five Cardinal hitters reached base and scored on three hits, a walk and an error. Emmy Allbaugh and Presley Jobe both had doubles in the inning as the Cardinals took a 5-1 lead with Sunderman driving in two with a two-out hit.

They added a run in the second on Allbaugh’s RBI double and another in the third when Knight scored on a passed ball.

After Red Oak scored seven runs in the fourth, Clarinda came back with three in the home fourth to even the score at 10. Lylly Merrill and Kaylah Degase drove in the runs with singles.

After 20 total runs over the first four innings, nobody scored until Knight crossed the plate with the winning run in the seventh.

Hailee Knight had three hits for the Cardinals while Allbaugh and Jobe finished with two each. Allbaugh and Sunderman both drove in three runs.

Andi Woods went the distance in the circle for Clarinda, giving up 14 hits and three walks while striking out four.

The Cardinals improved to 4-2 on the season, 1-2 in the conference.

A night after pitching two shutouts against Atlantic, Clarinda baseball did the same to Red Oak Wednesday.

Cole Baumgart threw six scoreless innings with six strikeouts, giving up just two hits and two walks. James McCall came on and threw a perfect seventh inning to finish the job.

The Cardinal bats scored three times in the first inning, then added one more in the sixth for the final margin.

Cooper Neal, Jarod McNeese, McCall and Justus Fine had the Cardinal hits with McCall driving in a pair of runs. The Cardinals also took advantage of five Tiger errors to improve to 5-0 on the season, 4-0 in conference play.

Clarinda softball plays at AHSTW Friday before traveling to Atlantic Saturday. Clarinda baseball makes the trip to Missouri Valley for a quad Saturday.