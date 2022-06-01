A pair of shutouts for Clarinda baseball

Cooper Neal, Creighton Tuzzio and Wyatt Schmitt combined to throw 14 scoreless innings as Clarinda baseball swept a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader at Atlantic 5-0 and 11-0 Tuesday, May 31.

Neal went the distance on the mound in game one, needing just 83 pitches to get through seven innings. He only had one strikeout, but gave up just two hits and two walks and there was only one error behind him.

The offense took the lead early with a three-run first inning and then added single runs in the fifth and seventh innings against three Trojan pitchers.

Cole Baumgart had two of the seven Clarinda hits, while also scoring a run. Tadyn Brown scored twice and James McCall drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals. Brown and Baumgart stole two bases each.

Tuzzio started the second game on the mound and threw five scoreless innings, striking out seven. He gave up three hits and one walk. Schmitt came on and retired the final six Trojans in order with three strikeouts. There were no Cardinal errors.

The Cardinal offense didn’t score until the third, but had a 5-0 lead after the top of the fourth. They added a single run in the sixth and then five in the seventh.

The Cardinals pounded out 14 hits during the game with Brown, Baumgart and Jarod McNeese finishing with three each. Brown homered, scored three runs and drove in four. Baumgart finished with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. McNeese doubled and drove in three runs.

Schmitt added two hits and two stolen bases. Kade Engstrand scored two runs.

The Cardinals – who are ranked fifth in Class 2A by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association – improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference. They host Red Oak Wednesday.