A late rally and a walk-off win for the A's in home opener

CLARINDA – Jared Anderson drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning giving the Clarinda A’s a 6-5 walk-off win over the Kansas City Monarchs Sunday, June 5, in the A’s home opener.

The win ended a 4-1 opening week for the A’s, which saw them win their first three and start 3-1 in MINK League play.

For seven innings, the A’s couldn’t find a run against Kansas City’s pitching. The A’s had five hits, but nearly all of them were erased by three double plays and a caught stealing. Trailing 4-0, the A’s found some offense in the eighth. Hayes Edens was hit by a pitch and then Garrison Weiss singled bringing up the top of the order. A fielder’s choice ground ball was the first out before four straight RBI hits. Max Petersen and Will Walsh -- who both play at Nebraska -- singled in a run each and then Anderson -- a Long Beach State product -- doubled in one before Illinois Central’s Jackson Powell doubled in two to give Clarinda a 5-4 lead.

Clarinda High School graduate Michael Shull started his fourth inning of work on the mound in the ninth and walked the first three batters. Stanton graduate and Grand View freshman Colby Royal came on at that point and got a strikeout and an infield pop up for two outs before a single to center tied the game. Royal got another groundout with the bases still full to keep the score tied.

Edens again started the A’s offense in the ninth inning, this time with a single. It was the third time the Marshall product reached base in the game. Weiss bunted him over to second and then a deep fly ball to center off Aidan Garrett’s bat send Edens to third. Petersen walked, and then Walsh, who already had three hits on the night, was intentionally walked to load the bases. With the game likely ending after Anderson’s plate appearance regardless of the result because of a thunderstorm approaching Clarinda, Anderson drew a walk on a full count to bring Edens home and give Clarinda the win.

“The kids are starting to understand (in these close games) that you can’t go up there swinging at anything,” Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said, “and we talked about it again after the game (Sunday), don’t swing at a pitch unless it’s the one you want until there are two strikes. Once they figure that out, they’ll be pretty good.”

Eberly likes where his infield and outfield are right now with Sunday’s lineup comprised of six Division 1 athletes.

Where the A’s need help right now is in the pitching department. Shull and Royal are joined by A’s returners Brennan Sefrit, a Bedford graduate who plays for Upper Iowa, and Adam Becker from Northwest Missouri State, who are currently with the team while they wait for more arms to come in.

“Shull did a good job (Sunday),” Eberly said. “He hasn’t played all year and last pitched at the state tournament (for Clarinda). Colby Royal from Stanton has done a good job for us. Having (Sefrit and Becker) here as guys that have gone through the league once is a big positive for the young people we have here. If we can find some pitching, I think this team will have some success.”

Brian Kraft started on the mound for the A’s. He pitches at Division II Academy of the Arts out of California, and threw five innings. He struck out seven and gave up two runs.

The A’s opened the season with four league road games and beat St. Joe Wednesday, June 1, by a 5-3 score to open the season. The A’s scored four runs in the ninth inning to stun the Mustangs, who opened their season in front of a huge crowd. Garrett and Anderson had hits in the ninth inning for the A’s.

Garrett had two hits in the win over St. Joe to lead the A’s. Petersen had a hit and drew three walks. Bryce Phelps reached base four times on two walks, a hit batsman and an error.

Sefrit and Royal did the pitching for Clarinda.

Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Michael Ramos pitched for the A’s Thursday, June 2, in a 14-7 win at Chillicothe, spoiling the Mudcats’ home opener.

Garrett, Walsh, Anderson and Edens all had extra base hit in a game in which full stats were unavailable at press time.

Birmingham Southern’s Ricky Harrison shut down the Jefferson City bats Friday, June 3, in a 10-0 A’s victory.

Tab Tracy had a pair of hits from the leadoff spot in the order. Garrett tripled and reached base two additional times on errors.

The A’s dropped their first game of the season Saturday, June 4, in Jefferson City, a 7-6 marathon that took 12 innings. Tracy and Tyler Large had two hits each for the A’s.

Becker was the first of four pitchers the A’s used in their first loss of the season.

The A’s finished the first week of the season at 4-1 and had Monday and Tuesday off before hosting Nevada in MINK League play Wednesday. The A’s host Nevada again Thursday before a home doubleheader with Carroll Saturday and a non-league home game Sunday against a different Kansas City team.