A different Bevins brother to lead Clarinda wrestling

Clarinda wrestling has a new head coach and one that has coached state champions in his short time as a high school wrestling coach in the state.

Jared Bevins was officially approved as the new head wrestling coach at last week’s Clarinda school board meeting.

He takes over for younger brother Collin Bevins, who resigned from the position last month. Collin Bevins is also the head football coach at Clarinda and said coaching football and wrestling in back-to-back seasons was too much mentally and he didn’t feel he gave his wrestlers as much as they deserved last season.

Jared Bevins comes to Clarinda from Centerville, where he was head coach the past two seasons and coached teams that finished third and fifth at the state tournament.

“In my two years (at Centerville) we had a few gold medals, a few silvers and a couple just below that as well,” Jared Bevins said.

Jared Bevins wrestled and played football at Simpson College and went to Harlan out of school and was an assistant wrestling coach there. He then spent three years at Centerville, the last two as head coach.