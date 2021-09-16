A different Bevins brother to lead Clarinda wrestling

Clarinda wrestling has a new head coach and one that has coached state champions in his short time as a high school wrestling coach in the state.
Jared Bevins was officially approved as the new head wrestling coach at last week’s Clarinda school board meeting.
He takes over for younger brother Collin Bevins, who resigned from the position last month. Collin Bevins is also the head football coach at Clarinda and said coaching football and wrestling in back-to-back seasons was too much mentally and he didn’t feel he gave his wrestlers as much as they deserved last season.
Jared Bevins comes to Clarinda from Centerville, where he was head coach the past two seasons and coached teams that finished third and fifth at the state tournament.
“In my two years (at Centerville) we had a few gold medals, a few silvers and a couple just below that as well,” Jared Bevins said.
Jared Bevins wrestled and played football at Simpson College and went to Harlan out of school and was an assistant wrestling coach there. He then spent three years at Centerville, the last two as head coach.
Jared is also an elementary physical education teacher in the district and an assistant football coach this fall. He said the chance to get his family, which includes his wife and two young children, to Clarinda was an opportunity he had to jump on.
“I have family here with Collin and my mom in town,” Jared Bevins said. “This is where I was born and went to school here through about third grade. Clarinda has always been the spot I wanted to end up and bring my family to settle down.”
Collin Bevins was head wrestling coach for just one year in Clarinda, but Jared Bevins saw good things when the Cardinals traveled to last year’s Centerville Tournament.
“There is some talent coming back and some young talent coming up too,” Jared Bevins said. “One thing I noticed when they came over last year is that even the young guys who weren’t quite as experienced wrestled a tough hard-nosed style that’s good to be around.”
Jared Bevins said that style of wrestling is what he’ll be looking for this winter in his first year leading the Cardinals.
“I want our guys to invite challenges and wrestle mean, aggressive and active,” Jared Bevins said. “The more they can do that, the more they can win matches, especially against guys that they are maybe not supposed to beat.”
Wrestling practice starts Monday, Nov. 16 across the state with Clarinda’s first competition of the season set for Thursday, Dec. 2. Jared Bevins will bring his new team to face his old team at the Centerville Tournament Jan. 15.