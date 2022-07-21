A fantastic spring for Clarinda athletics across the board earned the Cardinals an area-best eight athletes on the 2022 Page County Newspapers Spring Sports All-Area Team.

The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, evenly split between a first and second team. The team is made up of golf, tennis and track and field athletes and all Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney athletes are eligible. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school. The team is revealed here after we look back at a few highlights of the season.

It was a terrific season for the Shenandoah and Clarinda tennis teams as both boys and both girls teams were represented at the state tournament in either singles or doubles play.

The Shenandoah girls had a state runner-up as their only senior on the varsity lineup and showed quite a bit of improvement with the experience they had from last season’s extremely young team.

The Shenandoah boys advanced to the substate round of team tennis and had one state qualifier and nearly two more.

The Clarinda girls made their first state team tournament in nearly 40 years, ending a special season for them and having everyone already excited for next season when all six varsity athletes return. They also had their top two players qualify and medal at the state doubles tournament.

The Clarinda boys showed well up and down the lineup, led by a state singles medalist at number one. The Cardinal boys don’t have the same luxury as the girls, however, as they lose their top four athletes.

The Clarinda track and field teams were well-represented at the state meet, yet both coaches wanted more, leaving both of those programs hungry for even more success next season. The Cardinals brought home five medals from the state track and field meet after qualifying in 14 events.

Shenandoah also brought home a medal from the state meet and nearly brought home two more with a pair of ninth-place finishes. The Mustangs and Fillies showed well at the top of their lineup, but didn’t have the depth to compete with some of the top area teams.

The Essex boys and girls track and field teams each had an event qualify for the state meet, improving on last year’s total by one. The girls weren’t able to match last season’s success, which included a Corner Conference team championship, but the boys showed quite a bit of improvement after focusing more on individual sprint events late in the season.

Sidney track and field also had two events qualify for the state meet and brought home one medal. The numbers weren’t there for either team to compete for team championships, but both showed significant improvement in some relays and select individual events over the course of the season.

While there was some success on the golf course for our coverage area teams, Sidney had the only state qualifier. Both Sidney teams showed a ton of promise early in the season and both had some major successes, but neither could punch a ticket as a team to the finale at state.

Essex and Stanton shared golf again this season and the girls made a regional final appearance with just four athletes on the roster. Both programs continue to gain experience and show improvement.

The Clarinda boys qualified for the district tournament, but weren’t able to advance any further. Both the Clarinda boys and girls teams showed well at times during the season and enjoyed some individual success as well.

Both Shenandoah teams had some success at the top of the lineup, while the girls had a little team success as well. Neither had the numbers out they had hoped for, especially the boys, and hope to improve on that going forward.

There were 50 athletes considered for the Page County Newspapers Spring Sports All-Area Team, with the final list of 20 taken out of a group of 27 athletes. Clarinda led the way with eight athletes selected, five on the first team. Shenandoah had seven athletes picked, four on the first team. There were three Sidney athletes selected, one on the first team, and Essex had two second team selections.

There were 12 athletes on the spring team that were also on last spring’s all-area team. Eight athletes named earned recognition on a team earlier this school year and three of those were on both the fall and winter team.

There were three athletes who were named to our seasonal all-area team for the first time.

The senior class led the way with eight athletes on the team, but the junior class had a class-best five first team selections. Overall, there were eight seniors, three on the first team, and seven juniors, five on the first team. There were three sophomores selected, two on the first team and two freshmen earned second team honors.

The all-area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.

Page County Newspapers 2022 Spring Sports All-Area First Team

Nathan Brown, senior, Clarinda tennis

Our first entry is one of several Clarinda tennis athletes that are honored and the top player on the Cardinal boys team all season. Brown earned a seventh-place medal at the Class 1A state singles tournament. He was also third in the number one singles bracket at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, helping lead the Cardinals to a fourth-place team finish. He added a fourth-place finish at the Class 1A state co-ed tournament at the end of the season. Brown moves up after being a second team selection last spring.

Tadyn Brown, junior, Clarinda track and field

Another Brown from Clarinda makes the team, this one from track and field, as Tadyn was one of the best sprinters and jumpers in the region. Brown entered the state meet as the top seed in the long jump, but was disappointed with a sixth-place end result. Brown was also part of the 4x200 meter relay that finished in the middle of the pack at the state meet. He also qualified for the Drake Relays in the long jump, finishing in the middle of the pack, and won the Hawkeye 10 Conference title in the event. Brown is a repeat first team selection from last spring. He was also a first team pick in the fall.

Taylor Cole, junior, Clarinda tennis and track and field

Our first female entry on the team is another Clarinda Cardinal, as Cole starred as the number two player on Clarinda’s state tennis team and was also one of the top sprinters in track and field. Cole didn’t lose many matches on the tennis court at No. 2 singles and was part of the No. 1 doubles team that finished sixth at the state tournament and won the Hawkeye 10 Conference and regional championships. One of Cole’s tennis teammates, Avery Walter, was one of the last cuts for the spring team. Cole was part of the Drake Relays 4x100 relay team and ran on the 1600 medley team that nearly earned a medal at the state meet. Cole was a first team selection in the fall.

Avery Dowling, junior, Sidney golf

Our first Sidney athlete on this year’s team made her second consecutive appearance at the state golf tournament. She tied for 22nd at the state tournament and felt she could have played better. She led the Cowgirls to the regional final round as a team. She qualified for the state tournament by winning the regional final tournament by nine strokes, shooting under par on the back nine at Crestwood Hills in Anita. She had a couple teammates in Faith Brumbaugh and Ellie Ward who just missed a spot on this year’s team. This is Dowling’s second straight first team spring selection. She was also a second team pick in the fall and a first team selection in the winter.

Mayson Hartley, junior, Clarinda tennis and track and field

Clarinda’s fourth athlete on the team is Hartley, who would have been a first team selection here in tennis or in track and field. She was fantastic in both, leading the tennis team to its first state tournament since 1983 and earning two state medals on the track, including a runner-up finish in the 3000 meter run. In tennis, she also teamed up with Cole to take sixth at the state doubles tournament and teamed up with Nathan Brown to take fourth at the co-ed state tournament. Her final day of the state track meet showed how tough an athlete she is. She finished 11th in the 800 meter run, then traveled across town to compete in a singles match at the state team tennis quarterfinal match, and then came back to the track for a fourth-place run in the 1500. This is the second straight first team spring selection for Hartley. She was also a first team pick in the fall.

Isaac Jones, junior, Clarinda track and field

Jones is the final Cardinal on the first team. He was one of the best high jumpers and one of the best long jumpers in the state and a strong sprinter for the Cardinals. He finished second in the state meet long jump and was middle of the pack in the Drake Relays high jump. He failed to qualify for the state meet in the high jump after winning last year’s state title, but he cleared 6 feet, 8 inches, during the season. He was also a state qualifier on the track as part of Clarinda’s 4x200 meter relay. Jones is a repeat first team spring pick.

Andrew Lawrence, sophomore, Shenandoah tennis

Our first Shenandoah athlete was the Mustang tennis team’s top player this season. Lawrence qualified for his second state tournament, as a sophomore, and did it in comeback fashion. After trailing 5-0 in the first set of his district semifinal, Lawrence won the next 12 games. He went on to win the match and qualify for the state tournament. He’s a big reason the Mustang tennis team has had two great seasons in a row. Lawrence was also fourth at number one singles at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, helping the Mustangs a runner-up team finish. Teammate Josh Schuster just missed the final cut on this team. Lawrence moves up after being selected to the second team last spring.

Sara Morales, senior, Shenandoah track and field

Morales wrapped up her incredible throwing career at Shenandoah with another state meet appearance in both the discus and shot put. She wasn’t able to add a state medal to her name, but she had a great career in those events and set the bar high not just for Shenandoah athletes, but athletes all across the region. She also qualified for the Drake Relays in the shot put. Morales was also a first team selection last spring.

Alex Razee, sophomore, Shenandoah track and field

The line of Shenandoah athletes continues with Razee, who had some of his best runs late in the season. He was a medal favorite in the 400 at the state meet after going under 51 seconds at the state qualifying meet, but just missed claiming a medal. He anchored an 800 meter medley team that broke the school record in the event multiple times and ended up at the state meet. Razee was also a second team selection in the winter and a first team pick in the fall.

Le Yuan Sun, senior, Shenandoah tennis

Of all the great players that have come through the Shenandoah girls tennis program and all the success they have had over the last several years, no one has finished higher at the state meet than Sun, who took home runner-up honors at the Class 1A state singles tournament. She was 25-1 in singles matches during the season, with her only loss coming in the state championship match. That comes after losing just three matches all of last year and finishing fourth. She only lost four sets all season, with two of them coming in the final and one in the semifinal, in a match she rallied to win, claiming the deciding third set 6-0. It takes a very special athlete to write her own script for her senior season and Sun was one that did. This is the second year in a row Sun was a first team spring selection.

Second Team

Olivia Baker, junior, Essex track and field

Baker is the Essex girl on this year’s team after wrapping up her season by qualifying for her first state meet in the shot put. Baker continued to get better in the event throughout the season and nabbed one of the 14 at-large spots in the state meet field. She also won the Corner Conference title in the event. She was also part of Essex’s sprint relays teams, which is where the Trojanettes scored a lot of their points over the course of the season. Baker was a second team pick in the fall.

Kyle Beam, senior, Sidney golf

Beam wasn’t able to achieve his goal of finishing his career with a second straight state tournament bid, but he was still one of the best in the region. Teammates Cole Jorgenson and Hayden Thompson were among the last cuts on this year’s team. While those two had really good seasons, it was Beam who led the way for a Cowboy team that qualified for the district tournament this year. Sidney finished fifth at the district tournament, but was just six strokes out of second and making the state tournament. Beam was six shots off the pace to qualify individually as well. Beam finished third at the sectional tournament, helping the Cowboys qualify for the district tournament. Beam was a first team selection last spring.

Matthew Benedict, senior, Sidney track and field

Benedict gives the Sidney boys their second straight entry on this year’s team. He was a state meet medalist for the second straight year in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches, to finish sixth. Benedict cleared 6-4 early in the season to earn a spot in the Drake Relays field, the first Sidney athlete to compete there since 2003. Benedict was also strong in the hurdles and the sprint relays for the Cowboys. Benedict was a first team pick on last spring’s team.

Chloe Denton, freshman, Shenandoah track and field

Our first freshman in the field is our second member of the Shenandoah girls track and field team. Denton showed tons of potential in the preseason and then about mid-season it clicked, and she became one of the best hurdlers in the region. She won the 100 hurdles and was part of the winning shuttle hurdle relay at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet and then anchored the shuttle team that qualified for and was one place away from medaling at the state meet. This is Denton’s first appearance on a seasonal team.

Jerzee Knight, freshman, Clarinda track and field

Knight gives us consecutive freshmen on this year’s team and is our first second teamer from Clarinda. She was expecting a big first season on the track and she delivered for the Cardinals. She anchored the 4x100 relay at the Drake Relays and ran the 400 as part of the 1600 medley team at the state meet. She also won the Hawkeye 10 Conference title in the high jump. This is Knight’s first appearance on a seasonal team.

Tyler Laughlin, junior, Shenandoah track and field

The one state meet medalist for Shenandoah track and field this spring was Laughlin, who did it in his specialty, the discus. His mark wasn’t what he had hoped for at the state qualifying meet, but he made it in, qualified for the finals and put up his season’s best throw at the state meet. He’ll have one more season to better his mark and take aim at a school record that has stood for a long time. He also was strong in the shot put all season for the Mustangs. Teammate Brody Cullin was one of the top athletes who didn’t make the spring team. Laughlin is a repeat second team spring selection.

Morgan McGargill, senior, Shenandoah golf

Our final Shenandoah athlete on this year’s team was the top golfer for the Fillies all season. McGargill finished fourth at the first round regional meet to qualify for the regional final and then tied for seventh there, one stroke shy of finishing her career at the state tournament. She led a Shenandoah team all season that was a solid one in head coach Kyan Kirkholm’s final season in charge of the program. This is McGargill’s first appearance on a seasonal team.

Paige Millikan, senior, Clarinda track and field

Millikan is the only senior of the four Clarinda girls track and field athletes recognized here. She ended her career with an 11th-place finish in the long jump at the state meet and was also part of Clarinda’s sprint relays that were strong all season. Millikan won the long jump title at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet and was a Drake Relays qualifier in both the long jump and 4x100 meter relay. Millikan was also a second team selection last spring. She was a second team pick in the fall as well.

Cooper Neal, senior, Clarinda golf

Neal is the only Cardinal golfer to make the cut as he led the team all season and really came on late, just missing an individual ticket to the state tournament. Neal started the postseason with a sectional tournament championship and led his team to a runner-up finish to qualify for the district tournament. Neal tied for ninth overall at districts, missing a chance to compete at state by just two strokes. This is Neal’s third seasonal team appearance, but first on a spring team and first this school year.

Tony Racine, sophomore, Essex track and field and golf

Racine is the Essex boy making the spring team and did it as a dual-sport athlete. In track and field he qualified for his first state meet in the long jump after winning the state qualifying meet title. He also won the Corner Conference meet title in the event. Racine started the season mainly running the anchor leg on Essex’s sprint relays, but the switch was made to put Racine in individual sprint events late in the season and he performed well. He was also a varsity contributor on the golf course. Racine was also a second team selection in the fall and winter.

Congratulations to all 20 athletes!

Look for the summer sports all-area team in two weeks and the year-long all-area team in three weeks.