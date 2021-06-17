2021 Spring Sports All-Area Team

The 2021 spring sports season was a unique one with freshmen and sophomores being new to their respective sport at the high school level after the 2020 spring season was canceled.
It was a successful spring for all our area schools, with every school and every sport seeing an athlete or a team advance in the postseason.
The spring season highlight was a state championship from Clarinda sophomore Isaac Jones in the high jump.
Jones is one of 20 members of the Page County Newspapers Spring Sports All-Area Team. The team is revealed here after we look back at a few more highlights of the spring season. The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, evenly split between a first and second team. The team is made up of golf, tennis and track and field athletes and all Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney athletes are eligible. At least one boy and one girl are required on the team from all four schools.
Jones was part of the emergence of the Clarinda track and field program. The boys were good all season and went toe-to-toe with many of the established track and field powers in southwest Iowa most of the year. They ended up with nine events qualified for the state meet after finishing third at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet.
The Clarinda girls track and field program didn’t have the same kind of in-season success as the boys, but made a big impact late and matched the boys with nine events advancing to the state meet. Both Clarinda teams had multiple events place at the state meet as well.
The Essex girls track and field team may have taken the biggest step forward of any program not just in the coverage area, but all of southwest Iowa. The Trojanettes have struggled in many sports for several years, but head coach Jxasmine Glasgo took a young group, showed them they were capable of scoring points and competing in big meets and they went out and won the Corner Conference title. They had just one representative at the state meet, but the young group of Trojanettes, and Trojans, showed they should continue to get better.
The Shenandoah track and field programs were both run by the same staff for the first time and showed well for much of the year. The Fillies won multiple meets during the season and while neither team was able to advance as much to the state meet as they had hoped, both had young talent that should continue to show well.
Sidney track and field didn’t show as well as they have in years past, but they had a third-place individual finish at the state meet and showed lots of improvement throughout the season.
History was made at Sidney this spring with the first girls golf state tournament qualifier in school history. The Sidney boys golf team also had a state qualifier and both programs advanced past the first round of the postseason as a team, and both return about everybody going into next year.
The Clarinda boys and Shenandoah girls also advanced to the second round of the golf postseason. The Fillies easily won their first round regional meet with one of the more experienced teams in the area. The Cardinals narrowly advanced to round two with a team that put together one of its best performances of the season in the sectional round to advance to districts.
The Shenandoah boys and Clarinda girls didn’t have quite the success as those mentioned above, but both had strong individual performances late that led to a sectional title and district tournament appearance from Shenandoah’s Carter Ruzek and a Hawkeye 10 Conference tournament medal from Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins.
Essex teamed up with Stanton again on the golf course and had a solid season with new coaches. The Trojans ended the year with an individual qualifier for the district tournament.
The Shenandoah tennis programs were both run by Brian Daoust this season. Daoust has been the girls head coach for several years, but like in track and field, Shenandoah administration decided to have one head coach and a team of assistants run both programs. The Fillies didn’t have near the team success that they have grown accustomed to, but had not just a state qualifier but a state semifinalist. The Shenandoah boys took off with three state qualifiers and a district tournament team title.
The Clarinda tennis programs were both quite young and both had some success. The top player for the Cardinal boys was a state qualifier while the top two Cardinal girls paired up for an unbeaten doubles regular season.
More than 50 athletes were considered for the 20-athlete all-area spring team. Clarinda leads the way with eight athletes on the team, five on the first team. Shenandoah is next with six athletes, two on the first team. Sidney and Essex both place three athletes on the team, Sidney’s three are all on the first team while Essex’s three are all second team selections.
There is one repeat selection from two years ago after the 2020 spring season didn’t happen because of COVID-19. Clarinda athletes weren’t eligible for the team two seasons ago.
There are just two athletes on the team who were also on the all-area winter team and three that also made the fall team. Only one athlete has been part of the fall, winter and now the spring team.
The team is made up of nine juniors, four on the first team, five seniors, two on the first team, five sophomores, four on the first team and one second team freshman.
The all-area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.
2021 Page County Newspapers Spring Sports All-Area Team
First Team
Kyle Beam, junior, Sidney golf
Beam is our first of three Sidney athletes on this year’s team. Beam led the Cowboys much of the year and qualified for the state tournament. He had a strong first 18 holes there and was in medal contention before fading on day two. He finished third at districts, second at sectionals and second at the Corner Conference tournament.
Matthew Benedict, junior, Sidney track and field
Benedict had a spectacular season leading the Cowboys. The high jump was his specialty all season, and despite not jumping well at the state qualifying meet, he grabbed one of the final spots into the state meet and took advantage, placing third. Benedict won four events, two individual and two relays, at the Corner Conference meet, part of a stretch which saw him win 15 events in a span of four meets.
Tadyn Brown, sophomore, Clarinda track and field
Brown’s emergence as one of the region’s top sprinters helped solidify the Cardinal track and field team as one of the best. In his first year on the track, Brown won many medals in the 100, 200, long jump and even the 400 as well as being a big part of Clarinda’s sprint relays. He qualified for the state meet in three events, including one relay. He didn’t earn any state meet medals but expect him to contend for a few going forward.
Avery Dowling, sophomore, Sidney golf and track and field
Dowling is our final Sidney athlete on the team and the Sidney girls representative. Dowling was the first Cowgirl to qualify for the state golf tournament in school history. She finished in the top half at the state meet after taking fourth at the regional final and second at both the regional first round and conference tournaments. Dowling led Sidney to the conference and regional first round team titles. She also ran mid-distance and distance events for the Sidney track and field team, including winning a medal at the conference meet. Dowling was also a first-team selection in the winter.
Faith Espinosa, senior, Clarinda track and field
Espinosa is our first Clarinda girl on the team and qualified for the state track and field meet in four events. Espinosa wanted to become a great hurdler this season and she achieved goal, that making the state meet in the 100- and 400-meter hurdle events. She was a great leader for the Cardinals this season as one of the few with experience on a young team.
Mayson Hartley, sophomore, Clarinda track and field and tennis
In Hartley’s first high school spring season she emerged, as expected, as one of the top distance runners around. She also emerged as one of the top tennis players in the region. Hartley medaled at the state track meet in the 3000 and 1500 meter runs and broke the school record in both events, taking the 1500 school mark at the state meet. Hartley was also the top player on a young Cardinal tennis team and teamed up with Taylor Cole, who was one of the top girls athletes not to make this team, for an undefeated regular season in doubles. They were stunned in the first round of regionals, something that should fuel them going forward. Hartley was also a first team selection in the fall.
Isaac Jones, sophomore, Clarinda track and field
Jones won a state title. That alone gives him first team access, but how he did it was equally as impressive. Jones qualified for the Drake Relays high jump, which is a great accomplishment, but didn’t perform as well as he had hoped. He took that energy and became Class 2A’s best in the event by the end of the year. He cleared 6 feet, 7 inches, in a loaded state qualifying meet field, beat all comers at the Hawkeye 10 meet and then didn’t miss a jump at state until he had already won the competition. If Jones keeps at it, that bar will go higher, possibly significantly higher, in his final two years as a Cardinal.
Sara Morales, junior, Shenandoah track and field
Morales is the first Shenandoah athlete to be featured on the team and earned her first team status as one of the top throwers in southwest Iowa. Morales was a Drake Relays participant and state meet qualifier in the shot put. She didn’t quite reach her goal of 40 feet in the event but did well to earn a spot in the Drake Relays and was good enough late to qualify for state. She was also strong in the discus all season for the Fillies and was a state contender in that event as well.
Michael Shull, senior, Clarinda track and field
Shull was one of the leaders of the Cardinal track and field program and that leadership was as big a reason for the team success as his on-track success. He placed in the long jump at the state meet with a clutch jump to get him into the finals and then another to move up three spots, both on his final attempt. He was also a part of Clarinda’s sprint and hurdles relays that qualified for state and was a great competitor in both. Shull was also a first team selection in the fall and winter, the only athlete to achieve that.
Jessica Sun, junior, Shenandoah tennis
Sun gives the Fillies a second first team member after enjoying a terrific season in leading the team. She lost one singles match early in the year and didn’t lose again until the semifinals of the Class 1A state tournament. That run included a regional tournament title. Sun was a strong player near the bottom of the varsity ladder two years ago on a strong team, and in two years turned herself into one of the top players in the state.
Second Team
Brooke Bauer, senior, Shenandoah golf
Bauer had a terrific final season in leading the Fillies. She was the individual runner-up in leading the Fillies to a regional first round tournament title. She also medaled at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament in helping the Fillies to a fourth-place overall finish.
Nathan Brown, junior, Clarinda tennis
Brown gives Clarinda tennis an entry onto this year’s team after a state tournament appearance. He was the district tournament runner-up. He came in as the number 3 seed and beat the 2-seed, from Clarke, by a strong margin in the district semifinals. He finished fourth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. Brown was in the number 1 spot for the Cardinals all season and led a young, small Cardinal team quite well.
Philip Franks, senior, Essex golf and track and field
Franks is the Essex boys representative on this team and was a great leader on both the golf and track and field teams. Franks led the Trojan golf team all season and qualified for the district tournament. He tied for sixth overall at the sectional tournament to earn one of the two qualifying spots reserved for members of teams that didn’t qualify. Franks was also one of the top sprinters on the track and field team and ran in several relays for the Trojans.
Logan Green, junior, Clarinda track and field
Green was a tremendous part of Clarinda’s track and field success, mainly in one event. He missed a state medal by a single inch in the shot put, on a throw that was about five feet off of his best of the season. That top throw traveled 53 feet, 3 inches, a distance that would have given him third place at the state meet. He was also runner-up at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet. Green was also a second team selection in the fall.
Riley Jensen, junior, Essex track and field
Jensen led the Trojanettes and was the only Essex representative at the state meet. She tied for 10th in the high jump after qualifying in the event for the second time in her career. She also ran mainly mid-distance and distance events for the Trojanettes, scored a lot of points and showed a lot of leadership for an Essex team that had an incredibly successful season, including a Corner Conference team title. Jensen won the high jump and a relay title at the conference meet. Jensen is the only repeat selection on the spring team, as a second team pick in 2019.
Tyler Laughlin, sophomore, Shenandoah track and field
Laughlin didn’t have anything close to the state meet he hoped for, but he was a tremendous discus thrower for the Mustangs this season. His best throw of the season was 158 feet, 9 inches, at the Atlantic meet, a distance that would have given him runner-up honors at state. The improvement he made over the course of the season was simply incredible, turning from a good thrower early in the year to one of the best in the state. The ceiling for him is incredibly high with two years left.
Andrew Lawrence, freshman, Shenandoah tennis
Speaking of high ceilings, Lawrence burst onto the scene this season as Shenandoah’s number two tennis player. He’s the only freshman on this spring’s team. He had a strong season, but then turned his game up several notches late in the season, winning the district title as the number four seed and then winning his first-round match at the state tournament. Daoust, the Shenandoah head coach, said Lawrence’s game will never be the same after what he did late in the year and he’ll be a lot of fun to watch for the next three seasons.
Paige Millikan, junior, Clarinda track and field
Millikan qualified for four events at the state meet, including three individual events. She didn’t earn an automatic qualifying spot in any of the individual events at state qualifying but was good enough for one of the additional picks from around the state and was able to compete at the state meet in the maximum four events. She was another strong experienced member of this Cardinal team that will lead them going forward.
Halle Wheatley, junior, Shenandoah golf
Wheatley is the second Shenandoah girls golfer on this year’s team and had very similar numbers to Bauer. She finished third at the regional first round tournament and medaled at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. Wheatley and Bauer shot the same score at the regional final, which wrapped up Shenandoah’s season.
Sami York, senior, Essex track and field
York was strong all season in the shot put and discus for the Trojanettes. She finished third in the discus and fifth in the shot put at the state qualifying meet, just missing her goals of qualifying for the state track meet. She was second in the shot put and fourth in the discus at the conference meet. She’s been an incredible leader for the Trojanettes in every sport for four years.
Congratulations to all 20 athletes.