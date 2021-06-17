2021 Spring Sports All-Area Team

The Essex girls track and field team may have taken the biggest step forward of any program not just in the coverage area, but all of southwest Iowa. The Trojanettes have struggled in many sports for several years, but head coach Jxasmine Glasgo took a young group, showed them they were capable of scoring points and competing in big meets and they went out and won the Corner Conference title. They had just one representative at the state meet, but the young group of Trojanettes, and Trojans, showed they should continue to get better.

The Shenandoah track and field programs were both run by the same staff for the first time and showed well for much of the year. The Fillies won multiple meets during the season and while neither team was able to advance as much to the state meet as they had hoped, both had young talent that should continue to show well.

Sidney track and field didn’t show as well as they have in years past, but they had a third-place individual finish at the state meet and showed lots of improvement throughout the season.

History was made at Sidney this spring with the first girls golf state tournament qualifier in school history. The Sidney boys golf team also had a state qualifier and both programs advanced past the first round of the postseason as a team, and both return about everybody going into next year.