SageSpring Wealth Partners Ribbon Cutting

HJ - SageSpring Ribbon Cutting

A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house was held in Clarinda Dec. 15 for SageSpring Wealth Partners. Formerly known as Southwestern Investment Group, the company changed its name to SageSpring Wealth Partners in November. The office is located at 114 W. Main St. in Clarinda.

 Kent Dinnebier

