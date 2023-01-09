Prom at 7 Ribbon Cutting

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Dec. 31 Prom at 7', which is the newest addition to the Hilton Wedding Boutique in Clarinda. Located at 109 E. Main St., the business is owned and operated by Yulia Hilton and Curtis Hamm. Prom At 7’ offers an amazing experience and the chance to own that dream dress from a selection of designer prom, pageant and special occasion dresses.