Prom at 7' announces grand opening

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors invite the community to the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Prom at 7', owned by Yulia Hilton and Curtis Hamm, located at 109 East Main St. in Clarinda on Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon.

Prom at 7' offers an amazing experience and the chance to own that “dream dress” from their selection of designer prom, pageant and special occasion dresses.

With hundreds of dresses from top designers like Sherri Hill, Ellie Wilde, Colette for Mon Cheri, Clarisse Designs, Colors Dress, Tease Prom and Sydney's Closet Prom, and in a variety of styles and sizes (from double zero to 40), they are sure to have the perfect dress for everyone.

Prom at 7' is the newest addition to Hilton Wedding Boutique, located in the heart of Clarinda. For more information about Prom at 7', call 712-318-1885.