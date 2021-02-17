Small towns are focus of House effort to recruit more medical professionals

The committee also passed Senate File 129. This bill was brought forward by the Iowa Medical Society to expand access to the Rural Iowa Primary Care Loan Repayment Program by allowing OB/GYNs to participate in the program, allow for additional part-time practice options for those receiving the loan repayment, and to allow psychiatrists to practice in additional Iowa communities and still receive loan forgiveness.

In a report released on January 26, WalletHub identified states whose unemployment rates are bouncing back the most. WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia using these factors: change in each state’s unemployment; compared not seasonally adjusted continued claims; and looked at each state’s overall unemployment rate. Overall, Iowa Is ranked second in the U.S. behind South Dakota. When looking at who had the most recovery from unemployment, Iowa is ranked third. Iowa is first in most recovery from unemployment. Finally, Iowa is tied for fourth with Utah for lowest unemployment rate in December 2020. Overall, Iowa is consistently at the top of the rankings compared to the entire U.S. and District of Columbia. (Info from WalletHub.com)