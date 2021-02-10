Senate File may allow special driver’s license for minors living, working on farm

This was the fourth week of the legislative session. We continued our work on many important issues in subcommittee and committees, and also had some more floor debate. I have been busy this week meeting with different groups that receive funding through the Health and Human Services budget to help determine our spending priorities in this area.

One of the bills we discussed is Senate File 231, allowing a person holding a special minor’s driver’s license who resides on a farm or is working on a farm in Iowa to operate a motor vehicle between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. to help with farm work.

We all know Iowa is a rural state, and many teenagers either live on farms or work for farmers – many of you probably grew up helping out on a farm too. Currently, these teenagers can drive a tractor between farms but cannot drive a pickup between farms. This bill makes a common-sense update to this law. These operations are vital to our state’s economy, and this legislation is just one way we can help rural Iowa and make life a little bit easier for hard-working farmers and their families.

Another issue important to rural Iowa is increasing broadband access for all Iowans. This last year has shown us all just how crucial it is to increase access. We saw a number of things we do daily move online, whether it was work, school, or even doctor’s appointments.