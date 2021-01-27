National Guard soldiers always ready

Always Ready, Always There—that’s the motto of the National Guard, and during this challenging past year, they’ve certainly lived up to it.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guardsmen and women in Iowa, and across the country, have been at the forefront of our response. Whether it’s staffing COVID-19 testing sites and call centers or helping distribute meals to folks in need, National Guard soldiers have put in long hours to help save lives and mitigate the devastation caused by this virus.

As a former company and battalion commander in the Iowa Army National Guard, I could not be more proud of their tireless and selfless efforts. That’s why I immediately got to work to help provide hazardous duty pay, with back pay, for these hardworking men and women. I believe wholeheartedly that Congress should take this important step to help recognize the hard work our Guardsmen are doing during this pandemic. While I’m disappointed my Democratic colleagues unfortunately blocked this effort last year, in the Senate I’ll continue fighting to ensure these soldiers get the support they’ve earned.