Voters favor Johnson for Supervisor

Alan and LuAnn Armstrong, Shenandoah

Why I am a registered Republican with an Independent county supervisor sign in my yard.

After being accused of not being a true Republican, I have decided to share with all of you that have the ability to listen to my reasoning why I am supporting Tim Johnson as County Supervisor for District 1 in Page County:

1. Tim has been a friend and an acquaintance of mine and LuAnn for over 25 years.

2. Tim has been a lifelong resident of Page County and is involved in many activities, groups, and organizations in our county.

3. Tim has an extreme amount of knowledge regarding governmental accounting and budget issues that are related to the functions of county government.

4. Tim is a good listener. He has the ability to listen, to ask questions and make sound judgments based on all of the facts and not by the rumors that he may have heard on some type of social media. In other words, if he has a question, he asks us board members directly.

5. Tim has good work ethics. Farms year-round and works at a local accounting firm during tax season.