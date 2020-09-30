Voters favor Johnson for Supervisor

Alan and LuAnn Armstrong, Shenandoah
Why I am a registered Republican with an Independent county supervisor sign in my yard.
After being accused of not being a true Republican, I have decided to share with all of you that have the ability to listen to my reasoning why I am supporting Tim Johnson as County Supervisor for District 1 in Page County:
1. Tim has been a friend and an acquaintance of mine and LuAnn for over 25 years.
2. Tim has been a lifelong resident of Page County and is involved in many activities, groups, and organizations in our county.
3. Tim has an extreme amount of knowledge regarding governmental accounting and budget issues that are related to the functions of county government.
4. Tim is a good listener. He has the ability to listen, to ask questions and make sound judgments based on all of the facts and not by the rumors that he may have heard on some type of social media. In other words, if he has a question, he asks us board members directly.
5. Tim has good work ethics. Farms year-round and works at a local accounting firm during tax season.
6. Tim is not afraid to research local topics to see if there is more to learn and to share.
7. Tim is a very sincere and quiet person with a sharp mind and the knowledge to put towards the position of our new Page County Supervisor for District 1.
Sure, these are personal reasons that LuAnn and I support Tim Johnson for the new District 1 supervisor. I know that he may not be on the Republican ticket, but I am in hopes that you the readers of this article are able to see that a party affiliation does not make a candidate. I have learned during my term as county supervisor that I have to work well with those of all parties, beliefs, and philosophies regarding the success of our county’s well-being.
In closing, remember that as you vote, vote for the best candidate. If you have questions, ask around to those that know Tim. You will be happy that you did.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!