Voter stresses importance of election

Dee Zanders, Shenandoah

Very soon U.S. citizens will be asked to vote on who will be our president for the next four years. In fact many have already voted.

In all the elections in which I have voted in my 82 years of life, this may be the most important election in my life - maybe in the history of our country.

Our current president, Donald Trump, is abrasive to many people and I would be telling a lie if I didn’t say I don’t agree with him on some points, but then I don’t agree with many other people all the time.

But I hope everyone will weigh their choices, carefully, before casting their vote. One side, the Democrats, lean strongly toward having a socialistic society. They want things free for ALL people - education and medical insurance being first and foremost. It makes me ask, “Have they not learned anything from what Venezuela did?”

Personally, I a firm believer (as a Christian) that God gave each one of us the various abilities and talents we possess and He expects us to use these abilities and talents for our good and the good of others. There are some people who are unable to help themselves, let alone helping others, and I can have all the compassion in the world for those people.