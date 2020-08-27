Barb Nelson, Stanton
Do you value your Social Security check? Do you want to be paid Social Security when you retire?
The payroll tax that is withheld from your paycheck goes toward funding Social Security and Medicare. President Trump’s recent executive order calls for deferring the Social Security portion of this tax for September through December of this year. Unless Congress votes to forgive this deferred tax, you will be paying it back in 2021 through a large increase of payroll tax withholdings, resulting in less take home pay.
Your check may increase for a few months now, to be cut back significantly in 2021. But President Trump is not interested in just deferring this tax. At a press briefing on Aug. 10, the president said, “I signed directives to give a payroll tax holiday, with the understanding that after the election … we will be ending that tax. We’ll be terminating that tax.”
So maybe this deferred tax will be forgiven, but it is President Trump’s goal to get rid of it entirely. He has voiced this intention on more than one occasion. If you value Social Security and Medicare and want to receive them when you retire if having this tax withheld from your check today means you can protect Social Security and Medicare for yourself and your children, then consider carefully who you vote to elect on Nov. 3 for your president, your senator, and your congressional representative.
