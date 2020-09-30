Reader warns of social security phone scam

I have a heads up warning for everyone. I have received two scam calls now, one on my work cell phone, from someone indicating that my social security number has been used fraudulently and I “need to take immediate action to prevent legal issues” or something to that effect. I realize we are all very cautious these days about phishing and scam calls, but this one was a little different. Today’s call started with a computer-generated mechanically voiced recording warning me about my SS# and identity theft. It added that I needed to push “1” to speak with an officer. So – being curious and suspicious – naturally, I did push 1. The live operator answered as “Officer so-&-so” and asked me how he could help me. I decided to play along for a bit, so I said, “You should know – you called me.” He asked, “When did we call you?” A little exasperated, I said, “Just now! I’ve been on hold!” He finally got with the program and started his script, asking if I had a file number or reference number & such. I said no, so he asked for my full name and SS#. (A-HA! And there it is!) I replied that since they were calling me to tell me there was fraudulent activity on my social security number, they should certainly have that information already, so would he please read back to me what he has. “Click”- he hung up. This was the second call in 2 days. The other one came on my home phone and was a similar recording telling me to call back to a number they gave too quickly to write down. Darn! I was ready to use my acting skills on that caller, too. I think I have been watching too many YouTube videos of James Veitch (“Spam the spammer.”)