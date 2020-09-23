Reader supports Holmes for Supervisor

Gary Davison, Braddyville
Page County residents, we have a very important election coming in November. I am proud to endorse Jacob Holmes for district 1 supervisor.
I have known Jacob for some time. Jacob and his great family farm near College Springs.
Jacob is a fiscal conservative and is a strong proponent of property rights. He is the republican candidate for district 1 supervisor and will do a great job for Page county.
Also , RepublicanJudy Clark is running as a write in for district 3 supervisor. Judy will also do a great job . We desperately need a change and Judy and Jacob will do it! Thank You!
