Local residents endorse Republican party

This 2020 election is one of the most important in our country’s history. There are very real differences in the platforms of the Republican and Democrat parties that citizens need to educate themselves. President Trump and the Republicans are patriots, proud of the USA and its constitutional freedoms. Republicans support law and order and equality for all of its citizens. They also want less government control, lower taxes, and support economic opportunities for all. President Trump is the candidate that has the best skills and record, to help the country recover from the economic downturn from the COVID-19 health crisis. Do you want the USA to continue as a country with freedoms as a constitutional republic; or be transitioned into a socialist-communist country like China? The choice is clear and voting in person will be very important-on Election Day or vote early in the auditor’s office!

In addition, Page County Supervisors need new leadership for better financial management. Also, Page County taxpayers need to consider the effects of allowing wind generators to be constructed in this county. Wind energy is totally subsidized by billions of federal tax dollars. Wind energy takes 750x the land mass to develop a power grid, destroys soil and wildlife, devalues the property, and causes health and mental health problems for those who have to live near them. The lifespan for the wind generators is approximately 25-30 years and will cost $300-500,000 to decommission each one, and the components are not recyclable. The current county supervisors assume that the Wind Energy Companies will pay for the decommissioning. Historically, the Green Energy companies go bankrupt or change ownership to avoid any contract financial obligations. It is highly likely that the Iowa and Page County taxpayers will have to pay for decommissioning. Have you driven to Maryville, MO and on Highway 2 from New Market to Bedford, lately, to get an “up close” view? Do you want Highway 2 from Clarinda to Shenandoah to look like that, and all of Page County? It’s not a pretty sight. Don’t you think it will affect the Page County land values?