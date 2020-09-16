Elections provide opportunity to envision future of county

As a woman, a mother, and a resident of Page County I believe that it’s important to not only live our lives day to day but to envision the future and what kind of a life we are creating for our children, our grandchildren, and for generations to come. It is crucial that we pay attention to what is happening in our government, not just on a national level, but also at the county level. We need to ask ourselves, what kind of people are we electing? Do they have the same ideals and visions for the life that immediately surrounds and impacts our lives and the lives of our children?

As the November election draws closer, we must remember that this election is not just a presidential election but an important time for Page County. We have the opportunity to elect Jacob Holmes to our Board of Supervisors District 1 position. Jacob will be responsible when it comes to spending the taxpayers’ dollars. He has experience working with and maintaining a balanced budget in his own business, which are important details to keep our county as a desirable place for people to live. Jacob understands the importance of being respectful of Page County residents’ schedules by offering meetings at a time when most are able to attend. Jacob will invest his time in protecting individual property rights and is opposed to eminent domain. He is eager to work to build a brighter future for Page County. In this election we need to utilize our right and privilege to vote and vote to elect Jacob Holmes for the Board of Supervisors District 1 position. Jacob will fight for smart spending, equal property rights, and for the future of our county.