Constituent weighs in on Congressional race

Chris Perdue, Griswold

Congress was designed by the founders of our country to represent the population equally and fairly.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne has voted with California Senator Nancy Pelosi most of the time. Then when Axne failed to be in Washington to vote for crucial legislation, she gave her vote away to a representative from Maryland. The citizens of the 3rd district are not Cindy Axne’s boss. Nancy Pelosi is. Cindy continues to vote lockstep with Pelosi and her liberal ideologies. What does someone from San Francisco know about the issues facing us in southwest Iowa? Why should we send someone to Washington who does not represent our district?

David Young stands up for his fellow Iowans. He puts Iowa first. When we send David back to Washington, his boss will always be us, the citizens of the 3rd district. I have heard him say this on multiple occasions and I know he means it! David listens to and helps his constituents. He will show up every day and continue to dedicate his life to representing the third district of Iowa. Let’s send someone to Washington who won’t follow Nancy Pelosi’s corrupt agenda but instead will take Iowa values and concerns with them. Elect David Young to Congress.