Constituent advocates voting for Norris

Jane Wilson, Farragut

We are in the final stretch before voting starts.

As I ponder who I will support for the Iowa State Senate in District 12 I have found a big contrast between the Democrat candidate Joey Norris and the incumbent Republican Mark Costello.

Joey Norris is from Red Oak and actually lives there. Mark Costello has a farm in southwest Iowa but lives near Des Moines.

Joey Norris has made 4,622 calls, held 43 events, sent out 2000 postcards and no/nada PAC money received.

To find out what Joey Norris stands for there are Norris in the Know podcast for your listening. 13 Topics: broadband, schools opening, economic development, childcare, Medicaid, healthcare, production agriculture, alternative agriculture, state taxes, county taxes, county government, IPERS.

Joey has done his research and is informed. He has called the County Auditor’s Office about voting, public health administrators about Covid-19, the County Assessor’s Office, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald in charge of IPERS (Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System) and our area hospitals.