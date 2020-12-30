Coin thanks Page County Foundation, Greater Shenandoah Foundation

The City of Coin would like to share with the surrounding communities about the generous acts gifted through the local foundations, Page County Community Foundation and The Greater Shenandoah Foundation. Coin is a small community that could easily be overshadowed due to its size. Yet, our local foundations acknowledge us and offer to help and support our needs. Small towns find many obstacles due to funds, but the small communities hold many valuable citizens with great desires to see their towns succeed. Each county, such as Page, is a family and each town within that county is a vital member of that family. The support of these foundations honors Coin and other small towns by their support. Their support tells each community that they matter. Thank you, The Greater Shenandoah Foundation and Page County Community Foundation, for your consideration and compassion towards the communities you serve.