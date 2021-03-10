Coin resident offers suggestions for use of Clarinda Academy facilities

Gary Rock, Coin

I have been doing a lot of thinking about the Clarinda Academy closing and the amazing opportunities it gives Page County. There are several things this area could be used for if leased/bought from the State.

1. IWCC or Southwestern Community College purchase/lease the grounds and start a vocational school. Offer auto mechanic classes, woodworking classes, cafeteria operations and turf management - students could take care of fields and also use their skills at local golf courses … list goes on but these facilities are already established there. Dorms also already exist, as does classroom and office space. There are also outstanding athletic facilities on campus. Community College could either use these facilities or lease/sell them to the local school district for use.

2. Local school district lease/buy the grounds and use the existing football, baseball and activity center — which has a college size basketball court! Again, vocational classes facilities are already there!

Either of these options seem to be a no brainer to me. Would bring more jobs to Page County and keep young people in our area for vocational careers.