Clarinda resident endorses Axne for working with rural communities

Heidi Carter, Clarinda

Representative Cindy Axne works hard for rural communities. She regularly visits southwest Iowa, listens to individuals, and brings those concerns to Washington. The Town Hall Project named Axne “Most Accessible Freshman Member of Congress” because of her constituent outreach.

In June, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce gave Axne the Spirit of Enterprise award for her pro-growth, bipartisan legislation. In September, the U.S. Chamber endorsed her candidacy. Small towns in Iowa shrink each year, but in Congress Cindy has supported our rural communities by advocating for policies that:

• Delayed enforcement of burdensome regulations that increase costs and limit the ability of rural hospitals to provide quality care

• Voted to lower the price of prescription drugs by getting cheaper, safe, generic drugs on the market

• Made sure rural entrepreneurs and small business owners have a seat at the table as federal policymakers consider new rules for acquiring funds

• Joined the House Rural Broadband Task Force to provide leadership to end the rural, digital divide so students, managers, and farmers have the technology to compete in today’s economy