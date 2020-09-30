Citizen outlines support for Morris in election

Alan Armstrong, Shenandoah

Why I am still supporting Chuck Morris as a Page County Supervisor.

1. Chuck has become a friend and acquaintance of mine over the past 3 1/2 years. Even though we have known each other for much longer, our working relationship has developed a very strong relationship for discussing back and forth issues, until we both have come to agreement without having a lack of respect for each other’s opinion.

2. Chuck Morris has been very involved in Page County as a supervisor. His ability to research a project is absolutely amazing. He is never afraid of calling numerous people to find more information and is never afraid to share his knowledge, whether it is positive or negative towards solving the many issues that our county is faced with.

3. Chuck listens, asks questions and makes sound judgments based on all of the facts. He is also not shy about stating his thoughts and views for all topics. Sometimes a good honest opinion is much better than not hearing the truth or hearing anything at all.

4. Chuck is a hard worker. He is a great listener. And he is a super researcher.