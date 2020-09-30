Citizen outlines support for Morris in election

Alan Armstrong, Shenandoah
Why I am still supporting Chuck Morris as a Page County Supervisor.
1. Chuck has become a friend and acquaintance of mine over the past 3 1/2 years. Even though we have known each other for much longer, our working relationship has developed a very strong relationship for discussing back and forth issues, until we both have come to agreement without having a lack of respect for each other’s opinion.
2. Chuck Morris has been very involved in Page County as a supervisor. His ability to research a project is absolutely amazing. He is never afraid of calling numerous people to find more information and is never afraid to share his knowledge, whether it is positive or negative towards solving the many issues that our county is faced with.
3. Chuck listens, asks questions and makes sound judgments based on all of the facts. He is also not shy about stating his thoughts and views for all topics. Sometimes a good honest opinion is much better than not hearing the truth or hearing anything at all.
4. Chuck is a hard worker. He is a great listener. And he is a super researcher.
5. Chuck has only one agenda. To make good decisions that he feels are the best for Page County. He may not always please everyone with his thoughts, but those words that he shares with those involved in Page County have been reached after a lot of thought and research.
Sure, these are personal reasons that I support Chuck Morris for the position as a County Supervisor in this upcoming election. And yes, there will be a candidate running as a write-in against him. Does that person have an agenda planned that could be detrimental to the success of Page County? Will that other person be willing to put all efforts as a supervisor in a positive manner?
In closing, remember that as you vote, vote for the best candidate. If you have questions, ask around to those that know Chuck. You will be happy that you did.
