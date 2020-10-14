Area voter offers support for Norris

Vicky Rossander, Stanton

While many of us are focused on the presidential election we must remember that our local candidates are the folks who directly impact our day-to-day lives. Our Iowa senators and representatives are the people who make the decisions that affect our health care, our taxes, and our ability to vote.

Sen. Mark Costello was elected to represent District 12 back in 2012 but what has he done recently to keep your trust, listen to your concerns, and advocate for your needs? Actually, where is Mark Costello?

Joey Norris personally told me that, since announcing his candidacy for Iowa Senate District 12 his campaign has made over 4,500 calls to local residents, listening to their concerns and ideas. Joey told me, that he personally has held and attended over 40 campaign events across District 12, again to meet and talk to local residents. Joey’s campaign confirmed to me that he has mailed over 2,000 postcards to let the residents of District 12 know they have a choice. Where has Mark Costello been? How many people has he talked with? How many events has he held? How many opportunities have you had to ask him questions about his votes and his stance on various issues?