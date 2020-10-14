Area voter offers support for Norris

Vicky Rossander, Stanton
While many of us are focused on the presidential election we must remember that our local candidates are the folks who directly impact our day-to-day lives. Our Iowa senators and representatives are the people who make the decisions that affect our health care, our taxes, and our ability to vote.
Sen. Mark Costello was elected to represent District 12 back in 2012 but what has he done recently to keep your trust, listen to your concerns, and advocate for your needs? Actually, where is Mark Costello?
Joey Norris personally told me that, since announcing his candidacy for Iowa Senate District 12 his campaign has made over 4,500 calls to local residents, listening to their concerns and ideas. Joey told me, that he personally has held and attended over 40 campaign events across District 12, again to meet and talk to local residents. Joey’s campaign confirmed to me that he has mailed over 2,000 postcards to let the residents of District 12 know they have a choice. Where has Mark Costello been? How many people has he talked with? How many events has he held? How many opportunities have you had to ask him questions about his votes and his stance on various issues?
Joey confirmed that he has personally talked with all six county auditors in the district to listen to their viewpoint on early voting. (All say it is safe and secure). If you see or talk to Mark, ask him how many he has talked with?
Joey confirmed that he has personally called and talked to every public health administrator in the District to ask them how they are doing in the midst of this pandemic. (Bad news – they are struggling). If you see or talk to Mark, ask him how many he has talked with?
Joey confirmed that he has personally called and talked with every one of the six county assessors in the District to see if the training requirements pushed by HF 2641 were needed. All said while training is good, this additional training is not needed and burdensome. If you see or talk to Mark, ask him how many he has talked with?
Joey confirmed that he has talked with all area hospital administrators in the district to see how they are doing during this COVID crisis. And they told him they are struggling due to the privatization of Medicaid pushed through the Iowa Legislature while Mark has been our Senator. If you see or talk to Mark, ask him how many he has talked too?
It’s time to elect a senator who actually wants to hear from residents, learn their ideas and concerns and put forward solutions to their problems. When considering who to vote for, ask yourself – Where is Mark Costello? Cast your vote for Joey Norris, someone who wants to make a difference and help improve your lives.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!