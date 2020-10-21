Area voter advocates for Adcock

Pat Shipley, Nodaway
Chris Adcock, candidate for Iowa House District 24, believes that it’s important for southwest Iowa residents to have a strong advocate serving in the Iowa Legislature. I believe Chris Adcock is that advocate.
Chris and her husband, Don, live on restored habitat purposely planted which provides wildlife restoration in Page County and protecting the environment. The environment impacts rural Iowans from the kitchen table to the board table.
Iowans need access to affordable and accessible health care that strengthens regional health facilities and end privatization of Medicaid reimbursement program. Access to specialists and child-birth centers has been diminished causing rural residents to incur additional costs for care requiring them to travel to neighboring states for care that could be provided locally.
Chris believes in revisioning small business and entrepreneurial opportunities. Rural businesses don’t operate in isolation fromurban centers. It requires creativity and forward thinking to revitalize our communities.
Chris organized work groups for flood relief in the spring of 2019. She organized a COVID-19 Facebook page providingaccessible and reliable information during this time of pandemic. It’s about recognizing a need and taking initiative!
Rural Iowa’s changing and diverse needs require equitable education opportunities for all children and citizens from pre-kindergarten through community colleges. Rural Iowa thrives when the education needs of its communities are addressed.
Chris Adcock can begin a new era in Iowa House District 24. When you cast your ballot for Iowa House District 24, I urge you to vote for Chris Adcock.
