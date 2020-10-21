Area voter advocates for Adcock

Pat Shipley, Nodaway

Chris Adcock, candidate for Iowa House District 24, believes that it’s important for southwest Iowa residents to have a strong advocate serving in the Iowa Legislature. I believe Chris Adcock is that advocate.

Chris and her husband, Don, live on restored habitat purposely planted which provides wildlife restoration in Page County and protecting the environment. The environment impacts rural Iowans from the kitchen table to the board table.

Iowans need access to affordable and accessible health care that strengthens regional health facilities and end privatization of Medicaid reimbursement program. Access to specialists and child-birth centers has been diminished causing rural residents to incur additional costs for care requiring them to travel to neighboring states for care that could be provided locally.

Chris believes in revisioning small business and entrepreneurial opportunities. Rural businesses don’t operate in isolation fromurban centers. It requires creativity and forward thinking to revitalize our communities.