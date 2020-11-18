Clarinda Foundation offers scholarships

Pam Herzberg, Clarinda Foundation Executive Director

The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors is encouraging area students that will be graduating spring 2021 to apply for scholarships administered by the Foundation.

Scholarship descriptions for individual scholarships along with the corresponding requirements can be found on the Foundation’s website www.clarindafoundation.com and the Clarinda School District’s website www.clarinda.k12.ia.us (under the high school counselor tab).

In the spring of 2021, the Clarinda Foundation will be awarding for the first time the Lowell Thomas Sweeney and Nina G. Sweeney Scholarship to four 2021 Clarinda High School graduates. Nina had made provisions for this scholarship within her estate planning.

Lowell Thomas “Tom” Sweeney was born on January 28, 1915 in Tappen, North Dakota and passed away on Dec. 17, 2000 in Clarinda. Tom attended school and two years of college in Sheldon, Iowa. He was a boxer in the Golden Gloves and won the Iowa Title, Bantam Weight in 1935. Tom was active in the arborist profession over 50 years. He practiced mainly in the Chicago suburban area. He studied the profession at Davey Tree and went on to operative his own business.