Clarinda Foundation offers scholarships

Pam Herzberg, Clarinda Foundation Executive Director
The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors is encouraging area students that will be graduating spring 2021 to apply for scholarships administered by the Foundation.
Scholarship descriptions for individual scholarships along with the corresponding requirements can be found on the Foundation’s website www.clarindafoundation.com and the Clarinda School District’s website www.clarinda.k12.ia.us (under the high school counselor tab).
In the spring of 2021, the Clarinda Foundation will be awarding for the first time the Lowell Thomas Sweeney and Nina G. Sweeney Scholarship to four 2021 Clarinda High School graduates. Nina had made provisions for this scholarship within her estate planning.
Lowell Thomas “Tom” Sweeney was born on January 28, 1915 in Tappen, North Dakota and passed away on Dec. 17, 2000 in Clarinda. Tom attended school and two years of college in Sheldon, Iowa. He was a boxer in the Golden Gloves and won the Iowa Title, Bantam Weight in 1935. Tom was active in the arborist profession over 50 years. He practiced mainly in the Chicago suburban area. He studied the profession at Davey Tree and went on to operative his own business.
Nina Grace (Damewood) Sweeney was born on December 4, 1919 in Clarinda to George Alfred and Grace (Rogers) Damewood. After Nina’s graduation from high school she joined her sister-in-law in the Chicago area finding work as a bookkeeper. She met Lowell “Tom” Sweeney and they were married on March 2, 1942. and she was his bookkeeper.
They lived in the Chicago area until retiring to Clarinda in the mid-1990’s. Nina enjoyed gardening, canning and baking. This scholarship was established through Nina’s estate planning and will continue award scholarships for many years to come.
There has been a change in the name of the Benjamin Tomlinson Agriculture & Engineering Scholarship in 2020 to the Benjamin & Marilyn Tomlinson Agriculture & Engineering Scholarship in 2021.
The scholarship application is available on the Foundation’s website as well as the Clarinda High School’s website. Graduating seniors are required to turn their applications into their high school counselor no later than March 15, 2021.
A few scholarships are available for post-graduates and are identified within the individual scholarship descriptions. Post-graduate applications are available on the Foundation’s website.
All post-graduates shall submit their applications directly to the Clarinda Foundation via U.S. Mail to 114 E. Washington Street, Clarinda or submit via e-mail to clarindafoundation@clarindafoundation.com.
