Legislature opens General Assembly

The first week of the 89th General Assembly is shaping up in our rearview mirror. It has looked and been different in many respects from previous first weeks of the session, mainly because of the pandemic and virus called “Covid-19”. This session, there is an increased presence of security. Some members have elected not to be in the Chamber and are observing the proceedings elsewhere. It was odd to not have all members present on the floor being sworn in. I pray they were able to take the oath of office another way.

It was also much different with the presentations of the Governor’s State of the State speech, the Condition of the Judiciary, and the Condition of the National Guard addresses all being given with almost no people in the galleries to observe.

Although we do not require everyone who enters the Capitol to wear a mask, they are recommended and for the most part everyone is wearing a mask in any environment where social distancing is not possible which is almost all the time. We will get used to wearing them at the Capitol, and I hope we can all get past this pandemic soon and back to a more normal way of life.

Below is a list of the top priorities for the 2021 session:

Parental Choice in

Education