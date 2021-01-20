Legislature opens General Assembly

The first week of the 89th General Assembly is shaping up in our rearview mirror. It has looked and been different in many respects from previous first weeks of the session, mainly because of the pandemic and virus called “Covid-19”. This session, there is an increased presence of security. Some members have elected not to be in the Chamber and are observing the proceedings elsewhere. It was odd to not have all members present on the floor being sworn in. I pray they were able to take the oath of office another way.
It was also much different with the presentations of the Governor’s State of the State speech, the Condition of the Judiciary, and the Condition of the National Guard addresses all being given with almost no people in the galleries to observe.
Although we do not require everyone who enters the Capitol to wear a mask, they are recommended and for the most part everyone is wearing a mask in any environment where social distancing is not possible which is almost all the time. We will get used to wearing them at the Capitol, and I hope we can all get past this pandemic soon and back to a more normal way of life.
Below is a list of the top priorities for the 2021 session:
Parental Choice in
Education
• Parents need to have a greater voice in their children’s schooling. Right now, many parents don’t even feel like they are being heard.
• Some schools have taken every effort to provide in-person learning. But in some areas of the state, students are being trapped in situations that aren’t what’s best for them.
• One of the legislature’s top priorities will be to ensure that every family that wants 100% in-person learning has access to it.
• A recently released CDC study found that K-12 schools don’t lead to increases in COVID-19 compared to areas that have online-only learning.
Child Care
• Our state is facing a child care crisis that has only intensified because of COVID-19.
• Parents across the state struggle to find a safe and affordable place to send their kids.
• Our Legislature is committed to finding ways to increase access to quality, affordable child care in every corner of the state.
The Cliff Effect
• Often times, parents who are looking to grow in their career reject a pay raise or promotion because it could result in the loss of their child care assistance.
• This “Cliff Effect” is holding our workforce and our families back. Addressing this is an important step in our efforts to grow and improve our workforce.
• We don’t want a system that forces Iowans to stay on government assistance. We want to provide an off-ramp, so that parents can accept that promotion, take that pay raise, grow in their career and phase off of government assistance.
Budget
Where we’re starting from…
• We are in a strong position heading into the 2021 session, where we can take bold steps forward for our state because of the responsible budgeting practices in the legislature.
• Our reserve accounts are full, we have a healthy ending balance, and our commitments were fulfilled.
• Iowa was ranked the most fiscally sound, most resilient state in terms of our budget’s ability to handle the pandemic. We are bouncing back quicker than other states like Illinois who has mismanaged its budget for decades.
Fiscal Year 2022
• As we address the budget for FY 2022, we must continue to provide the same level of disciplined budgeting that set us up for success in years past.
• We will fund Iowans’ priorities, meet our commitments to the taxpayer, and we will do it in a responsible way.
• Because of COVID-19, it will likely be an even bigger task than ever before.
• But it is our responsibility to use the same common-sense approach everyday Iowans use when they maintain their own budgets back home.
I have mentioned just a short version of the many subjects that we will be discussing this legislative session. During our current situation, we have decided it is best to cancel January forums due to capacity and social distancing requirements. I would ask that we work through this pandemic together, and do not hesitate to contact me.
I always welcome your thoughts and opinions.