Iowa Senate enjoys busy opening week

We have officially started the 2021 legislative session, and it has been a very busy week. Many of us who have been at the Capitol before have had to adjust to new changes due to the pandemic to try to keep everyone in the building safe but still conduct our work and give the public access to their elected officials.

The first week is busy with a number of traditions organizing a new Senate and a new session. Eight new members were sworn in, including seven new members to the Republican caucus. They will be great additions to the Senate and I look forward to hearing about their ideas for the challenges and issues we will be dealing with this session.

This week, I attended Governor Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address. She spoke of the determination of Iowans to meet every challenge the state faced this past year and undoubtedly come out stronger. A year ago, our unemployment rate was one of the lowest in the country and our economy was strong. Then, it felt like everything was halted in an instant – we had to learn how to protect our livelihoods during a pandemic and pick up after the derecho that swept across our state.

These challenges the state has faced does not mean we will be complacent at the Capitol. Our unemployment rate is getting lower and our GDP is growing again. Yet, we still have work to do to make Iowa even stronger.