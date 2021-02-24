House provides SSA increase for schools

The House passed a Supplemental State Aid (SSA) increase for schools of 2.4% for FY22 for both the Regular Program and the Categorical Supplements. It also extends the Property Tax Relief Payment (PTRP) an additional year which has the state pick up any property tax growth in the Additional Levy portion of the school funding formula.
The State Cost Per Pupil (SCPP) amount on which the school aid formula is based increases from $7,048 to $7,217, a $169 increase. However, this amount will increase to $7227 because this bill includes a $10 State Cost Per Pupil increase to narrow the District Cost Per Pupil (DCPP) gap. This also continues to address transportation equity which is raised at the same rate as SSA.
The percentage is on par with what has been done in recent years, but the fact of the matter is enrollment was down by about 7,000 students. Contrary to fake narratives, public school funding is not cut under this proposal. This is a 2.4% increase. Since 2011, the House has prioritized students and schools with continuous increases for Supplemental State Aid, transportation equity, and adding an additional ten dollars per student to address equity issues.
Additional Supplemental State Aid
We intend to pass HF 532 this afternoon on the floor. This bill provides additional supplemental state aid to schools for the school budget year.
For the school budget year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021, each public school district shall receive a funding supplement in the amount calculated by the department of management that is proportionate to the school district’s total in-person instruction days as a share of the statewide total in-person instruction days.
“Total in-person instruction days” means the sum of the number of school days the district offered in-person instruction between July 1 and January 29 multiplied by the actual enrollment of the school district. Each school day that was six or more hours is counted as one day. Each school day that was between three and six hours is a half day. Each school day the school district offered in-person instruction to half or more of the students for six or more hours is counted as half of a school day.
The supplement shall be miscellaneous income and deposited in the general fund of the school district which may be used for any general fund purpose and shall not be included in district cost.
Supplement shall be paid at the same time and in the same manner as foundation aid and may be included in remaining monthly payments for budget year beginning July 1, 2020.
For fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021, $27.2 million is appropriated from the general fund.
Copper Surfaces Kill Certain Viruses
On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a press release, announcing that this federal agency is announcing that certain copper alloys provide long-term effectiveness against viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. As a result of EPA’s approval, products containing these copper alloys can now be sold and distributed with claims that they kill certain viruses that come into contact with them. This is the first product with residual claims against viruses to be registered for use nationwide. Testing to demonstrate this effectiveness was conducted on harder-to-kill viruses.
New efficacy testing supported by the Copper Development Association and conducted according to EPA’s protocols demonstrated certain high-percentage copper alloy products can continuously kill viruses that come into contact with them. Based on testing against harder-to-kill viruses, EPA expects these products to eliminate 99.9 percent of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, within two hours.
Antimicrobial copper alloys can be manufactured into a wide range of surfaces, including doorknobs and handrails.