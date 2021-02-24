House provides SSA increase for schools

For the school budget year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021, each public school district shall receive a funding supplement in the amount calculated by the department of management that is proportionate to the school district’s total in-person instruction days as a share of the statewide total in-person instruction days.

“Total in-person instruction days” means the sum of the number of school days the district offered in-person instruction between July 1 and January 29 multiplied by the actual enrollment of the school district. Each school day that was six or more hours is counted as one day. Each school day that was between three and six hours is a half day. Each school day the school district offered in-person instruction to half or more of the students for six or more hours is counted as half of a school day.

The supplement shall be miscellaneous income and deposited in the general fund of the school district which may be used for any general fund purpose and shall not be included in district cost.

Supplement shall be paid at the same time and in the same manner as foundation aid and may be included in remaining monthly payments for budget year beginning July 1, 2020.

For fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021, $27.2 million is appropriated from the general fund.