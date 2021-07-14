Who is your favorite superhero?

Naturally, I went into mental draft mode and tried to determine who I would select with the first pick. Although the person with the top selection went with Batman, Superman would have been my first choice. I don’t know about you, but I would certainly want someone who is “faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound” on my team. Plus, over the years, I have been called Clark Kent several times and I didn’t mind one bit.

Now, as the draft would continue, I would say Batman and Wonder Woman should be the second and third overall picks in this draft. Along with Superman, they were the leaders of the Justice League and the anchors of the DC Comics. Their comic books have been around for generations, each of the three have had their own television shows and have been the subject of countless movies.

However, during the actual draft I was listening to, the third pick was Wolverine rather than Wonder Woman. As mentioned earlier, I did not read comic books, so my knowledge of the Marvel super heroes is primarily based on the movies that have been released since Iron Man premiered in 2008.