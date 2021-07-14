Who is your favorite superhero?

Watching Saturday morning cartoons was a weekly ritual for many young children and I was no exception.
There was something different about getting up early on Saturday as compared to getting up early during the week to get ready for school. I enjoyed going to school, but there was a different sense of excitement surrounding the chance to watch cartoons. And without question, my favorite cartoon was Super Friends.
I was riveted to the TV each Saturday to see the adventures of Superman, Batman and Robin, Wonder Woman and the rest of the Justice League as they foiled the schemes of the super villains they tangled with each week. I did not read comic books when I was a kid, but I was fascinated by superhero cartoons and stories.
Flash forward to last week and I was searching through my SiriusXM app for something to listen to. Then a show caught my eye and seized my imagination. One of the radio shows on the fantasy sports channel had conducted a draft I knew I had to listen to.
I have played in fantasy baseball and football for several years and the best day of the year is draft day. However, this draft had nothing to do with sports. It was a six round draft with the four participants selecting the best superheroes. All together, 24 superheroes were picked during the draft with each of the four drafters compiling a lineup of six super heroes. Like in a fantasy sports draft, once a superhero was selected no other participant could use them.
Naturally, I went into mental draft mode and tried to determine who I would select with the first pick. Although the person with the top selection went with Batman, Superman would have been my first choice. I don’t know about you, but I would certainly want someone who is “faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound” on my team. Plus, over the years, I have been called Clark Kent several times and I didn’t mind one bit.
Now, as the draft would continue, I would say Batman and Wonder Woman should be the second and third overall picks in this draft. Along with Superman, they were the leaders of the Justice League and the anchors of the DC Comics. Their comic books have been around for generations, each of the three have had their own television shows and have been the subject of countless movies.
However, during the actual draft I was listening to, the third pick was Wolverine rather than Wonder Woman. As mentioned earlier, I did not read comic books, so my knowledge of the Marvel super heroes is primarily based on the movies that have been released since Iron Man premiered in 2008.
The lone exception would be Spider-Man. I remember the television series about Peter Parker and how he transformed into Spider-Man to save the day. There have also been several Spider-Man movies over the years. So, he would rank as my fifth overall pick.
From there, things get rather complicated when it comes to ranking what order I would draft the remaining super heroes in. Therefore, I will just note some of my favorites that may be a little less conventional.
Although I enjoyed the Iron Man, Thor and Avengers movies from Marvel, my favorite Marvel super hero along with Spider-Man is unquestionably Captain America. As a child I was vaguely aware of Captain America, but didn’t know his origin story. I just liked the red, white and blue costume and the way he hurled his shield at his enemies. Since my birthday is on the Fourth of July, I just seemed to have a special connection to him.
As a result, I was very excited to see Captain America: The First Avenger and learn more about his history. I thought the movie was very well done and remains one of my favorite Marvel movies.
The other three super heroes I have always been fascinated by are characters in DC Comics. At the top of that list is The Flash. I was never confused for someone who was fast, so the idea of the fastest man alive captured my imagination. Add in a cool red suit with lightning bolt logo and wing-shaped earpieces and I was hooked.
Still, The Flash seemed to be relegated to second tier super hero status until The CW launched a TV series about the speedy crime fighter. Starring Grant Gustin, The Flash holds the top priority on my DVR.
Next, is Aquaman. Although Aquaman is one of the key components of the Justice League and a fixture of the Super Friends cartoon, he was almost viewed as a sidekick along with Robin to Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.
When I was learning about mythology I was fascinated by the Greek god of the sea, Poseidon, and his Roman counterpart Neptune. Maybe it was the fact I wasn’t a very good swimmer, but there just seemed to be a quiet power involved in controlling the oceans. Aquaman finally received some notoriety in 2018 with his own feature film starring Jason Momoa, who grew up in Iowa.
My other favorite superhero as a child was Shazam. Once Super Friends was over, I would turn to CBS for the live-action show of Shazam. Billy Batson traveled the country with his mentor in an RV and helped people as Captain Marvel. Billy was transformed into Captain Marvel by uttering the word Shazam. Watching this show was always a fond childhood memory that I was able to recapture when the full series was released on DVD.
In 2019, Shazam was made into a movie and I feared Captain Marvel would become the punch line for comic farce about superheroes. Starring Zachary Levi, the movie proved to be popular with audiences. Levi will be starring in another movie set to be released in December that is already on my must-see list - American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.