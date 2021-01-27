Turning heads with a turn of phrase

Working from home last week afforded me the opportunity to watch most of the Inauguration Day festivities.
I do not consider myself as a highly political person. I have my opinions and views, and I know you have yours as well. Whether we agree or not does not matter to me.
Still, the Inauguration of any President is a historic event. For that reason, the ceremony and related festivities drew my attention.
As for the speech by incoming President Joe Biden, I thought it was a good speech that was fitting for the time. We have several obstacles facing us as a nation that will require cooperation to address. I didn’t hear anything unexpected or that rivaled great historic speeches like the Gettysburg Address or the speech by Franklin D. Roosevelt following the attack on Pearl Harbor.
However, when a young African American lady named Amanda Gorman stepped to the microphone I was captivated. Gorman is the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate and I could clearly see why.
I work with words every day. Whether it is through this column or my news stories, I hope I can string a few words together to provide our readers an insightful and entertaining look into the subject of a given piece. However, Gorman’s poem was something different than I had heard or read before.
I stopped what I was working on and turned my attention to the television to fully take in her presentation. The phrasing, rhythm and visual imagery Gorman presented was powerful and just left me shaking my head saying “wow.”
Then, when Gorman finished, the announcer on the station I was watching explained she is only 22-years-old.
Whitney Houston sang a highly popular song in 1985 entitled “The Greatest Love of All.” The opening part of that song states, “I believe the children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way.”
Although Gorman is not a child, she distinguished herself on a world stage. If this is the type of future leaders the United States is creating, I see a very bright future ahead.