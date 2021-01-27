Turning heads with a turn of phrase

Working from home last week afforded me the opportunity to watch most of the Inauguration Day festivities.

I do not consider myself as a highly political person. I have my opinions and views, and I know you have yours as well. Whether we agree or not does not matter to me.

Still, the Inauguration of any President is a historic event. For that reason, the ceremony and related festivities drew my attention.

As for the speech by incoming President Joe Biden, I thought it was a good speech that was fitting for the time. We have several obstacles facing us as a nation that will require cooperation to address. I didn’t hear anything unexpected or that rivaled great historic speeches like the Gettysburg Address or the speech by Franklin D. Roosevelt following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

However, when a young African American lady named Amanda Gorman stepped to the microphone I was captivated. Gorman is the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate and I could clearly see why.