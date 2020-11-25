Thankful for the memories

I would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

Normally, Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holiday weekends in terms of travel for the United States. Of course, we know 2020 is far from normal.

Still, even if you were not able to gather with family in person, I hope you were able to spend time with them online or speak to them by phone. Thanksgiving is full of wonderful traditions like enjoying turkey and all the trimmings and watching Detroit Lions football. Of course, for those of you who love shopping, Thanksgiving is a day to rest up before hitting the stores to capitalize on all those Black Friday specials.

I have to admit, I am not one to battle the crowds for Black Friday. However, I have always enjoyed gobbling up some turkey on Thanksgiving and having plenty of leftovers for sandwiches the rest of the weekend. As for the Lions, they may have struggled over the years, but they always provided an exciting Turkey Day game.

When I was a child, I always looked forward to Thanksgiving because it was an opportunity to see all my cousins on my dad’s side of the family. Our family tradition was to rotate who hosted Thanksgiving and gather at their house for the day. The host was responsible for the turkey and the other families would bring the trimmings and desserts for the potluck dinner.