Thankful for the memories

I would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.
Normally, Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holiday weekends in terms of travel for the United States. Of course, we know 2020 is far from normal.
Still, even if you were not able to gather with family in person, I hope you were able to spend time with them online or speak to them by phone. Thanksgiving is full of wonderful traditions like enjoying turkey and all the trimmings and watching Detroit Lions football. Of course, for those of you who love shopping, Thanksgiving is a day to rest up before hitting the stores to capitalize on all those Black Friday specials.
I have to admit, I am not one to battle the crowds for Black Friday. However, I have always enjoyed gobbling up some turkey on Thanksgiving and having plenty of leftovers for sandwiches the rest of the weekend. As for the Lions, they may have struggled over the years, but they always provided an exciting Turkey Day game.
When I was a child, I always looked forward to Thanksgiving because it was an opportunity to see all my cousins on my dad’s side of the family. Our family tradition was to rotate who hosted Thanksgiving and gather at their house for the day. The host was responsible for the turkey and the other families would bring the trimmings and desserts for the potluck dinner.
I remember my mom getting up early in the morning to wrap the turkey in a brown paper bag and placing it in the roaster. By the time my aunts, uncles and cousins arrived the delicious aroma was starting to fill the house.
We would typically eat dinner early in the afternoon. Once the table was cleared and the dishes were done, it was time for my dad and some of my aunts and uncles to play a few games of pitch. Now, to be clear, when I say a few games of cards I actually mean several games that would last well into the evenings.
Meanwhile, my cousins and I would either head to the back yard, if weather permitted, to play either football or baseball. If it was too cold and snow, which was always possible in northeast Iowa in November, we went to the basement to play with some toys or to play a variety of board games.
One of the more memorable Thanksgivings for me was at the home of my Uncle Bill and Aunt Marla. They had a large back yard that was ideal for strongly contested game of football with my cousins.
It was spitting snow with a thin blanket of powder already on the ground. On a run one of my cousins grabbed me by the foot to try stopping me. Instead, my shoe was pulled off and I was able to run the rest of the way through the snow for a touchdown.
After I moved to Clarinda, I became friends with two families that welcomed me into their Thanksgiving tradition of going out to dinner on Wednesday night and then playing cards until the wee hours of the morning. I was then invited back on Thanksgiving by one of the families for dinner and a day of football.
Since I was not able to travel home to spend Thanksgiving with my family, being able to spend that time with my good friends was very meaningful and an experience I will always treasure.
