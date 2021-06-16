Summer events bring back the fun

We received our first taste of unity last weekend during the Cruzin’ Clarinda car show. This was the seventh year for the event and the excitement was running high this year since COVID had stalled plans for the showcase in 2020.

This was the first year I attended Cruzin’ Clarinda in person, so I was not exactly sure what to expect. Much like with Cowboy Church, there was a sense of energy and excitement in the air as people strolled around the square viewing the wide assortment of classic cars and other vehicles. Again the best aspect of the day was seeing friends and car enthusiasts come together to swap their stories.

The breeze that was blowing throughout the day was also rather wonderful. It would have been a rather hot and sticky day without it.

However, Cruzin’ Clarinda and Cowboy Church were only the beginning of what promises to be an exciting summer for area residents. The fun continues on Saturday, June 19, with the Father’s Day Flight Breakfast and air show at the Clarinda airport. The breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. The Sons of the American Legion will be sponsoring a 5K run at 8 a.m. and a Cowboy Church service is set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The air show will begin at 10 a.m. and is always full of excitement.