Summer events bring back the fun

What a sight to behold.
I knew there would be a good sized crowd attending the Cowboy Church service featuring the musical group High Road Sunday evening on the downtown square in Clarinda. However, I was not expecting there to be 1,000 people or more completely filling the courthouse lawn.
People were sharing stories, enjoying the meal provided by the Page County Cattlemen’s Association and just having fun. There was a certain energy and excitement I had not felt at a community event in a long time.
I have had the pleasure of knowing and covering Sarah Davison since she was a little girl in middle school. We have several talented musicians from the Clarinda area, and Sarah is certainly at or near the very top of that list. Hearing the renowned country gospel group High Road performing in concert was a true treat for everyone who attended the event.
Having the opportunity to speak with Sarah, her family and the members of the group briefly after the concert was an added bonus. Like those in the crowd, the event gave me a chance to catch up with some old friends. That is something none of us have had a chance to do in the past year, so it certainly felt good. More importantly, it felt right.
Gatherings like these are what I think of when I envision summer in Clarinda. The ability of our community to gather and enjoy in shared experiences.
We received our first taste of unity last weekend during the Cruzin’ Clarinda car show. This was the seventh year for the event and the excitement was running high this year since COVID had stalled plans for the showcase in 2020.
This was the first year I attended Cruzin’ Clarinda in person, so I was not exactly sure what to expect. Much like with Cowboy Church, there was a sense of energy and excitement in the air as people strolled around the square viewing the wide assortment of classic cars and other vehicles. Again the best aspect of the day was seeing friends and car enthusiasts come together to swap their stories.
The breeze that was blowing throughout the day was also rather wonderful. It would have been a rather hot and sticky day without it.
However, Cruzin’ Clarinda and Cowboy Church were only the beginning of what promises to be an exciting summer for area residents. The fun continues on Saturday, June 19, with the Father’s Day Flight Breakfast and air show at the Clarinda airport. The breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. The Sons of the American Legion will be sponsoring a 5K run at 8 a.m. and a Cowboy Church service is set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The air show will begin at 10 a.m. and is always full of excitement.
We then have a week off before diving into local Fourth of July celebrations. Clarinda will be holding its fireworks display July 3, while another fabulous set of activities are planned in New Market.