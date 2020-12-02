Spread some Christmas joy by shopping local this year

When I was able to shop and purchase my own presents for my family and friends, I learned why it truly is better to give than receive. Searching for that unique gift you know they will love the second you see it is like undertaking a small treasure hunt. But rather than being rewarded with gold or silver, this treasure hunt pays off with memories of smiles and laughter that last a lifetime.

Although I enjoy the thrill of the hunt and have taken advantage of a Black Friday deal from time to time, in general I am not a fan of the day. I don’t see why people find it enjoyable to hit the stores at the crack of dawn, or now at midnight as some stores do, and fight the maddening throng of shoppers year after year.

However, in recent years, a new tradition has started that I hope continues to flourish and group in popularity. Small Business Saturday now follows Black Friday and encourages shoppers to support their local merchants.

There are several reasons why shopping local when possible is highly important. The money spent at your local stores and restaurants stays in your community and spurs the local economy. This keeps those businesses vibrant and in turn draws more people to town where they are exposed to other attractions a city has to offer.