Spread some Christmas joy by shopping local this year

I certainly don’t consider myself a Grinch, but I have not found my Christmas spirit yet.
Given the many challenges that have arisen in 2020, I doubt that I am alone. If you are already in full Christmas mode, I offer you my congratulations. The rest of us just need a little time to catch up.
When I was growing up, my parents made a point of celebrating Thanksgiving before putting up any Christmas decorations. However, once the decorating started, our home was a bevy of activity for at least a week as our living room was transformed into a winter wonderland. The Christmas tree was in the corner; the bay window was aglow with the lights from my mom’s Christmas village; there was another corner dedicated to her Christmas themed Coca-Cola collection; Mr. and Mrs. Snowman Christmas card holders hung from the drapes covering the window near the entrance to the kitchen; and various other treasured knickknacks and stuffed animals.
Simply put, my parents -- my mom in particular -- loved Christmas. My mom handled most the Christmas shopping. I always got excited when the rolls of wrapping paper came out and I got to pick which design would be used for which present.
As I got older, my mom taught me how to wrap presents. I always sought her approval for having the pattern line up and using enough paper to cover the box without having so much extra that I was wasteful. I am still meticulous when it comes to folding the paper to create sharp, crisp corners when wrapping Christmas or birthday presents.
When I was able to shop and purchase my own presents for my family and friends, I learned why it truly is better to give than receive. Searching for that unique gift you know they will love the second you see it is like undertaking a small treasure hunt. But rather than being rewarded with gold or silver, this treasure hunt pays off with memories of smiles and laughter that last a lifetime.
Although I enjoy the thrill of the hunt and have taken advantage of a Black Friday deal from time to time, in general I am not a fan of the day. I don’t see why people find it enjoyable to hit the stores at the crack of dawn, or now at midnight as some stores do, and fight the maddening throng of shoppers year after year.
However, in recent years, a new tradition has started that I hope continues to flourish and group in popularity. Small Business Saturday now follows Black Friday and encourages shoppers to support their local merchants.
There are several reasons why shopping local when possible is highly important. The money spent at your local stores and restaurants stays in your community and spurs the local economy. This keeps those businesses vibrant and in turn draws more people to town where they are exposed to other attractions a city has to offer.
We also know every purchase you make includes sales tax and most likely a local option sales tax. That local option sales tax is returned to the city where it is collected and provides added revenue to finance important improvements that otherwise may not be affordable.
Yet, the most important aspect of shopping locally is helping to ensure the livelihood of your friends and neighbors. Each purchase you make enables that business owner to hire the employees necessary to meet your future needs and pay them a competitive wage. They also make it possible for those businesses to make donations to support local activities taking place in your community.
So, the next time you are at the cash register, take a moment to realize how important that transaction is and how fortunate you are to have the product or service you are buying so readily available.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!