Some assembly required

Simply put, I am not mechanically inclined.
A series of home repair projects over the last month has reminded me of that fact. I have the fundamental tools a person should have -- a hammer, pliers, a flat head screwdriver and a Phillips head screwdriver -- but my skills with those tools are rudimentary to say the least.
The one other tool I have in my arsenal is a set of Allen wrenches. A friend gave me the set several years ago and it has proven invaluable in the care of much of the machinery I depend on day in and day out.
When it comes to technology, I have learned some basic trouble shooting skills over the years. In other words, I know just enough to be dangerous. When I am working on a computer or some other device there is a good chance I will solve the problem, but there is also the looming potential that I will make the situation far worse. Flip a coin and cross your fingers.
As for asking me about the care and maintenance of vehicles, don’t waste your breath. The only question I may be able to answer is the name of a good mechanic.
So to summarize, if I turn something on and it does not work like it is suppose to, I’m probably in trouble.
Over the years, I have come to terms with these shortcomings and have learned there are times I just have to give up and ask for help. I may not like it, but it is the best solution for everyone involved.
Science has shown us heredity can have a significant impact on people and their lives. Eye and hair color are obvious examples, while certain medical factors can also be passed down from generation to generation. Being mechanically challenged may not qualify as a hereditary condition, but it is clear I am my father’s son in this area.
My father may have been a bit more skilled than I am and possessed the ingenuity to up with a fix that would get us by, but it was probably not pretty.
Still, as a young boy, I came to fear three daunting worlds that often reared their ugly head at Christmas. Those three words -- some assembly required.
My family always unwrapped our presents on Christmas morning. Often times my grandmother would join us for Christmas. Once we were done opening presents, my aunt and uncle along with my three cousins would come over for dinner. I would then get to spend the afternoon playing with my cousins and trying out all my new toys and games.
So, as we opened presents, I have three primary piles my gifts would be stacked in. The first pile was for clothes. The second consisted of action figures and sports related items. The final pile was all the toys I had to wait to play with until my uncle arrived with his magic tool box to put them together.
My uncle showed me not all of Santa’s elves toiled in his workshop.
