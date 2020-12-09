Some assembly required

Simply put, I am not mechanically inclined.

A series of home repair projects over the last month has reminded me of that fact. I have the fundamental tools a person should have -- a hammer, pliers, a flat head screwdriver and a Phillips head screwdriver -- but my skills with those tools are rudimentary to say the least.

The one other tool I have in my arsenal is a set of Allen wrenches. A friend gave me the set several years ago and it has proven invaluable in the care of much of the machinery I depend on day in and day out.

When it comes to technology, I have learned some basic trouble shooting skills over the years. In other words, I know just enough to be dangerous. When I am working on a computer or some other device there is a good chance I will solve the problem, but there is also the looming potential that I will make the situation far worse. Flip a coin and cross your fingers.

As for asking me about the care and maintenance of vehicles, don’t waste your breath. The only question I may be able to answer is the name of a good mechanic.

So to summarize, if I turn something on and it does not work like it is suppose to, I’m probably in trouble.