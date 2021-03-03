Solving a sticky situation

I will admit it. I am obsessed with using tape to fix things.
It doesn’t matter if it is duct tape, masking tape, packing tape, electrical tape or scotch tape. At some point, I have used them all to make various repairs. I am far more inclined to grab a roll of tape than a bottle of glue.
Last week, it was duct tape to the rescue. I suffered a broken part on my wheelchair and was going to have to wait a few days for a repairman to bring the new part. After speaking with the dealer, I was advised to tape the broken part together until the repairs could be made.
It was music to my ears in a weird and twisted sort of way. I was actually being given permission to break out the duct tape and find a solution that would be functional for a few days.
My initial repair was adequate, but far from my best work. There was still some play in the two pieces. As a result, the pieces I had tape together were not sturdy and would tend to shift. After this happened a few times I reevaluated the repair to determined a better way to anchor the part.
The finished project was far from a work of art, but I was confident I could survive the two or three days until the repairman arrived. As it turned out, I did not have to wait as long as I anticipated. The repairman was able to adjust his schedule and arrived the next afternoon with the new part I needed. It only took him about 30 minutes to swap out the broken piece with the new one and I was good to go.
That was a great relief. I was able to carry on with my busy week with virtually no interruption.
This experience was just the latest in a long list of examples where I turned to sticky strips of magic material to save the day.
I don’t know how many times, as a young child when a toy or household item was broken, I asked my mother, “Can’t we just tape it?” The question came so often that it became a running joke between us.
We always had a roll of masking tape in the junk drawer in the kitchen. I often grabbed that roll of tape when one of my action figures suffered a broken arm or leg to create a cast. If I remedied the problem, the action figure could head back into battle with his newly customized look.
If there was a small accessory the action figure was to hold, but the pieces no longer fit together, the solution was clear. As in scotch tape because it was not as visible. I remember this came in particularly handy when the balls that fit into the hands of my football players would no longer stay in place. I could not afford to have them fumble.
However, when there was a bigger repair, I usually ran into one recurring problem. I tended to go a bit overboard on how much tape I actually needed. My philosophy was if a little was good, then more had to be better.
As I got older, I was able to bring this obsession under control. However, I still keep several varieties of tape on hand for those rare instances when it rears its ugly head.