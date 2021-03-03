Solving a sticky situation

I will admit it. I am obsessed with using tape to fix things.

It doesn’t matter if it is duct tape, masking tape, packing tape, electrical tape or scotch tape. At some point, I have used them all to make various repairs. I am far more inclined to grab a roll of tape than a bottle of glue.

Last week, it was duct tape to the rescue. I suffered a broken part on my wheelchair and was going to have to wait a few days for a repairman to bring the new part. After speaking with the dealer, I was advised to tape the broken part together until the repairs could be made.

It was music to my ears in a weird and twisted sort of way. I was actually being given permission to break out the duct tape and find a solution that would be functional for a few days.

My initial repair was adequate, but far from my best work. There was still some play in the two pieces. As a result, the pieces I had tape together were not sturdy and would tend to shift. After this happened a few times I reevaluated the repair to determined a better way to anchor the part.