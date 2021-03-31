Sharks circling the baseball diamond

The Clarinda Baseball League has 14 members this year and we held our salary cap draft Saturday afternoon. During the draft the 14 owners bid to sign the services of 22 players to their team and have an imaginary budget of $260 to sign the players. There is then an eight round reserve draft to select your Triple A squad.

Each league member as their own strategy on how to build their team and which statistics will be most helpful to them over the course of the season. The team that scores the most point in 12 designated statistical categories, six being for hitters and the other six being for pitchers, is declared the winner at the end of the season.

There is a certain thrill that comes with signing one of the stars of baseball or one of your favorite players from your favorite team. If you have read some of my columns in the past, you are aware I am a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds and I was fortunate enough to add a few of their players to the Sharks’ lineup this season.