School spirit continues to thrive despite virus

Homecoming Week has arrived in Clarinda.
Does it seem hard to believe school has been in session for a month already, or is it just me? It feels like it was only yesterday I was taking photos of students arriving at Garfield Elementary School for the first day of the year.
Like so many things in 2020, the Homecoming festivities are a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most notable changes will be with the annual Homecoming Parade tomorrow.
Traditionally, the parade is held at 2 p.m. Friday with the students from all the schools participating. For the safety of everyone involved, this year the parade will be held at 11 a.m. and only involve a select group of high school students and staff members.
Parents and fans will still be able to line the square to see the Homecoming royalty and attendants, as well as cheer on the football captains and team coaches. However, the popular floats from the various classes, school organizations and local businesses will be replaced with golf carts transporting those involved in the parade
Yes, it will be different. But that is nothing new for this year. I applaud the student council and the administration for finding a way to still hold popular Homecoming events like the coronation ceremony and the parade in a safe way that can be enjoyed by the students and community alike.
Although some of the features of Homecoming may be replaced this year, one thing that will not be replaced is the tremendous school spirit that is always on display during the week. There is a natural sense of excitement and pride that goes with the various Homecoming activities. A mask or a distance of six-feet is not enough to stop that energy.
I am sure that holds true for Shenandoah, Sidney, Red Oak and every other city and school across Iowa that has or will be celebrating Homecoming this year. It is that spirit and show of community support that forges the lasting memories students will remember long after they are done walking the halls of their alma mater.
Sunday marked the end of voting for the Best of Southwest Iowa Reader’s Choice Awards for 2020. Winners in the various categories will be announced at the end of October.
Thank you to all of our readers and followers who took the time to vote in the preliminary and final rounds of the event. This was the third year for the contest and it just keeps getting better.
Along with the community participation we received, that success is also due to the hard work of our advertising department with Page County Newspapers. I would like each of them to know it was a job well done.
In particular, I would like to congratulate our advertising director, Jennifer Johnson, for her tireless dedication to this contest. I know she spent countless hours planning and organizing the contest; attending online meetings setting up the ballots, filtering through the nominations and confirming the finalists in each category; helping contact the businesses and individuals involved; and overseeing the tabulation of the winners.
Jennifer, it may have driven you a little crazy at times, but I want you and your staff to know how much your effort was appreciated. Thank you.
