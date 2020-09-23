School spirit continues to thrive despite virus

Although some of the features of Homecoming may be replaced this year, one thing that will not be replaced is the tremendous school spirit that is always on display during the week. There is a natural sense of excitement and pride that goes with the various Homecoming activities. A mask or a distance of six-feet is not enough to stop that energy.

I am sure that holds true for Shenandoah, Sidney, Red Oak and every other city and school across Iowa that has or will be celebrating Homecoming this year. It is that spirit and show of community support that forges the lasting memories students will remember long after they are done walking the halls of their alma mater.

*****

Sunday marked the end of voting for the Best of Southwest Iowa Reader’s Choice Awards for 2020. Winners in the various categories will be announced at the end of October.

Thank you to all of our readers and followers who took the time to vote in the preliminary and final rounds of the event. This was the third year for the contest and it just keeps getting better.

Along with the community participation we received, that success is also due to the hard work of our advertising department with Page County Newspapers. I would like each of them to know it was a job well done.